Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Fiorentina lock horns with Hellas Verona on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona are in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have struggled this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat against Torino last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. La Viola were held to a 2-2 draw by Sassuolo in their previous game and will need to step up this week.

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina have a good record against Hellas Verona and have won seven out of 14 matches played between the two teams. Hellas Verona have managed three victories against Fiorentina and will need to be at their best on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place and ended in a 2-1 victory for Fiorentina. Hellas Verona were impressive on the day but will need to be more clinical this week.

Hellas Verona form guide in the Serie A: L-L-W-D-L

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-L

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Team News

Verona will face a tough test against Fiorentina

Hellas Verona

Antonin Barak and Koray Gunter are injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Federico Ceccherini and Giangiacomo Magnani are suspended and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter, Gianluca Grabotta, Pawel Dawidawicz

Doubtful: Nikola Kalinic

Suspended: Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Magnani

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Erick Pulgar and Gaetano Castrovilli are injury concerns for La Viola and will not be able to play a part in this match. Cristiano Biraghi was sent off against Sassuolo and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Erick Pulgar, Matija Nastasic, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Cristiano Biraghi

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipo; Bosko Sutalo, Nicolo Casale, Mert Cetin; Marco Faraoni, Darko Lazovic, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze; Gianluca Caprari, Kevin Lasagna, Giovanni Simeone

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Aleksa Terzic, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Alvaro Odriozola; Lucas Torreira, Joseph Alfred Duncan, Giacomo Bonaventura; Nicolas Gonzalez, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Hellas Verona vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have punched above their weight this season and will look to strengthen their bid for European qualification this winter. Dusan Vlahovic has been impressive for La Viola and will look to make his mark this week.

Hellas Verona can pull off an upset on their day but will need to work hard against a confident opponent. Fiorentina have excelled this season and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Fiorentina

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi