Hellas Verona vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

The action continues in round 22 of the Italian Serie A as Hellas Verona and Frosinone lock horns at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s men have lost their last three away matches in all competitions and head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Hellas Verona were sent crashing back to earth last Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 defeat against AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. This followed a 2-1 home victory over Empoli on January 14 which saw their run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

With 17 points from 21 matches, Hellas Verona are currently 18th in the Serie A table, one point behind 17th-placed Cagliari just above the dotted line.

Over in central Italy, Frosinone returned to winning ways last time out when they edged Cagliari 3-1 at the Stadio Benito Stirpe. Prior to that, Di Francesco’s men were on a five-match losing streak, including a 4-0 defeat at the hand of Juventus in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on January 11.

With 22 points from 21 matches, Frosinone are currently 13th in the league table but could move level with 10th-placed Torino with all three points this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Frosinone boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hellas Verona have managed just one win in that time, which came in September 2016 when they saw off Di Francesco’s men 2-0 on home turf, while the spoils have been shared once.

Frosinone are one of just two sides yet to taste victory away from home in Serie A and currently hold the division’s poorest away record, having picked up just two points from 10 games.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in four of their last five home matches, claiming two wins and two draws since late November.

Hellas Verona vs Frosinone Prediction

Hellas Verona will back themselves to return to winning ways as they take on a Frosinone side who have lost their last eight away games in the league. We predict a close contest at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, with the hosts claiming a narrow victory.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Frosinone

Hellas Verona vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Hellas Verona to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Frosinone’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in four of the visitors’ last five games)