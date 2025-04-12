Hellas Verona vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with Hellas Verona in an important encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Hellas Verona vs Genoa Preview
Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts defeated Udinese by a narrow 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Torino last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Hellas Verona vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Genoa have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 10 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's five victories.
- Hellas Verona won the reverse fixture by a 2-0 margin in September last year and could complete a Serie A double over Genoa for the first time in the history of the competition.
- Genoa won their previous game away from home against Hellas Verona in Serie A and have never achieved consecutive away victories against them in the history of the competition.
- Hellas Verona have managed to remain unbeaten in three matches on the trot in Serie A for the first time in the competition this season.
- Hellas Verona have played out draws in their last two matches in Serie A.
Hellas Verona vs Genoa Prediction
Genoa have been fairly impressive in Serie A this season but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Alessandro Zanoli scored the winning goal in his previous game and will look to repeat the feat this weekend.
Hellas Verona have managed to grow into a robust unit in Serie A and will look to move up the league table. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.
Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Genoa
Hellas Verona vs Genoa Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No
Tip 3: Genoa to score first - Yes