Hellas Verona vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with a struggling Hellas Verona side in a crucial encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Frosinone last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a poor start to their campaign. The hosts were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Hellas Verona have a good recent record against Genoa and have won nine out of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's four victories.

Genoa won the reverse fixture by a narrow 1-0 margin last year and could win both their matches against Hellas Verona in a single season in the Serie A for only the second time in their history.

Hellas Verona have won only one of their last six matches against Genoa in the Serie A and have failed to find the back of the net in three of these games.

Genoa have picked up 13 points in their 11 matches in the second half of the season in the Serie A - only one point fewer than they had achieved in the entirety of the first half of the season.

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Prediction

Genoa have come together as a robust outfit this season and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table. Albert Gudmundsson scored a goal against Frosinone last week and will look to build on his form this weekend.

Hellas Verona have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks but have several problems to address ahead of this game. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Genoa

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Genoa to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Albert Gudmundsson to score - Yes