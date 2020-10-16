Hellas Verona vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Action recommences in Italy’s Serie A this weekend following the international break, and on Monday night, Hellas Verona face off with Genoa.

Verona have made a good start to the season, currently sitting in sixth position. Genoa meanwhile are five places below them in 11th, but a win for them here could see them climb up the table as thus far, they’ve only played twice.

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Head-to-Head

Verona got off to a strong start in their 2020-21 Serie A campaign, defeating Roma 3-0 and then following that with a win over Udinese. A loss to Parma prior to the international break has brought Ivan Juric’s side back down to earth somewhat, though.

Genoa, meanwhile, have only played twice in the current campaign. They recorded a 4-1 win over current bottom side Crotone on the opening day of the season – but were then pummelled 6-0 by Napoli in their most recent match.

Last season saw the two sides split results. Verona defeated Genoa 2-1 at the Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, but Genoa returned the favour with a 3-0 win on the final day of the season. That match was marred by three red cards, including two in added time.

Hellas Verona form guide: W-W-L

Genoa form guide: W-L

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Team News

Like many of Europe’s sides right now, Verona have a couple of players unavailable due to positive COVID-19 tests. In this case, centre-back Koray Gunter and midfielder Antonin Barak are out for this game.

But Ivan Juric has more issues, as reportedly, no fewer than another seven players are sidelined with injuries at the moment.

Injured: Giangiacomo Mangani, Alan Empereur, Samuel di Carmine, Andrea Danzi, Pawel Dawidowicz, Miguel Veloso, Marco Benassi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Antonin Barak, Koray Gunter

Genoa have been hit far worse than their opponents with COVID-19. Seven of their squad members have been sidelined with the virus, including former Chelsea defender Davide Zappacosta. A further four players – Stefano Sturaro, Francesco Cassata, Domenico Criscito and Vittorio Parigini – are out with injuries.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro, Francesco Cassata, Domenico Criscito, Vittorio Parigini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Davide Zappacosta, Marko Pjaca, Lukas Lerager, Darian Males, Mattia Destro, Petar Brlek

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Predicted XI

Hellas Verona predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Marco Silvestri, Yildirim Cetin, Lubomir Tupta, Matteo Lovato, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Federico Dimarco, Eddie Salcedo, Mattia Zaccagni, Andrea Favilli

Genoa predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin, Edoardo Goldaniga, Cristian Zapata, Davide Biraschi, Paolo Ghiglione, Filippo Melegoni, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra, Ivan Radovanovic, Goran Pandev

Hellas Verona vs Genoa Prediction

These sides seem pretty evenly-matched on paper, with Verona perhaps being slightly stronger overall. However, the fact that both sides have some key players unavailable for the game – and with the potential for more positive COVID-19 tests before Monday – it’s a hard one to predict.

However, the fact that Genoa shipped six goals to Napoli and haven’t played since is worrying, and suggests that their football could be of the kamikaze sort. A draw seems to be the most likely result here, but if either side are likely to edge it, we pick Verona.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-2 Genoa