Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on an impressive Lazio side in an important encounter at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Biancocelesti were held to a 1-1 draw by Como in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled over the past year. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 14 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's six victories.

Lazio won their reverse fixture against Hellas Verona in Serie A last year and could complete a league double over them in the competition for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Lazio have remained unbeaten in 16 of their last 18 matches against Hellas Verona in Serie A and have managed to win each of their last six such games in the competition.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last three matches at home against Lazio in Serie A and have played out draws in their two most recent such games.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been a formidable unit this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Boulaye Dia and Pedro have been impressive for the Biancocelesti this season and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.

Hellas Verona can pack a punch on their day but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-3 Lazio

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

