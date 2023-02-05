Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th February 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to cope with the top flight this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Biancocelesti suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's six victories.

Hellas Verona have won 13 of their 51 matches against Lazio in the Serie A - they are more successful only against Fiorentina and Cagliari in the top flight.

Lazio won the reverse fixture last year by a 2-0 margin and could complete a league double over Hellas Verona for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Hellas Verona have won five and lost five of their last 14 home games against Lazio in the Serie A and won this fixture by a 4-1 margin this season.

Hellas Verona have conceded only three goals in the Serie A in 2023 - the lowest tally in the competition for the calendar year so far.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have been fairly impressive so far this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in the top four. The likes of Ciro Immobile and Felipe Anderson can be lethal on their day and will look to step up this weekend.

Hellas Verona are capable of pulling off an upset but will need to be at their best to avoid slipping into the relegation zone. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Lazio

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes