Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th December 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Maurizio Sarri's Lazio side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 3-3 draw against Udinese last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Biancocelesti edged Genoa to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lazio have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's six victories.

After a run of six defeats in seven matches in the Serie A, Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last four matches in the competition.

Hellas Verona have conceded at least one goal in each of their last nine matches at home against Lazio in the Serie A, with their previous clean sheet in such a game coming in October 2000.

Lazio have suffered defeat in each of their last two matches against opponents starting the day in the regulation zone in the Serie A.

After a run of five defeats on the trot in the Serie A, Hellas Verona have managed to play out draws in their last two games in the competition.

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. The away side can pack a punch on its day and will need to be at its best this weekend.

Hellas Verona have not been at their best this season and will need to step up to the plate against a formidable opponent. Lazio are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Lazio

Hellas Verona vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lazio to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Lazio to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score - Yes