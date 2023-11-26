Hellas Verona vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 13 of the Italian Serie A as Hellas Verona play hosts to Lecce at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday.
Marco Baroni’s side head into the game on a run of six consecutive defeats, while the visitors have failed to win their last eight matches across all competitions. Hellas Verona failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa in their last outing before the international break.
Baroni’s men have now lost each of their last six matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat against Bologna in the Coppa Italia on October 31. With eight points from 12 matches, Verona are currently bottom but one in the Serie A table, only above last-placed Salernitana on goal difference.
Lecce, on the other hand, turned in a resilient team performance last time out as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against AC Milan. However, Roberto D'Aversa’s men have now gone eight straight games without a win across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing five since September’s 1-0 victory over Genoa.
With 14 points from 12 matches, Lecce are currently 14th in the league standings, level on points with 13th-placed Genoa.
Hellas Verona vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With six wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Hellas Verona holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.
- Lecce have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.
- Hellas Verona are currently on a four-game winning streak against D'Aversa’s side, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in February 2019.
- Lecce are one of just five sides yet to taste victory away from home in the Serie A this season, having picked up three draws and lost two of their five matches so far.
- Verona are on a six-game losing streak and have failed to win their last 11 matches across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws since August’s 2-1 victory over AS Roma.
Hellas Verona vs Lecce Prediction
Hella Verona and Lecce have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the game in search of a pick-me-up. Verona’s home advantage gives them a slight edge in this one and we fancy them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-0 Lecce
Hellas Verona vs Lecce Betting Tips
Tip 1: Hellas Verona to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes)