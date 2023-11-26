Hellas Verona vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2023

Two sides who could do well with a win square off in round 13 of the Italian Serie A as Hellas Verona play hosts to Lecce at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday.

Marco Baroni’s side head into the game on a run of six consecutive defeats, while the visitors have failed to win their last eight matches across all competitions. Hellas Verona failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Genoa in their last outing before the international break.

Baroni’s men have now lost each of their last six matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat against Bologna in the Coppa Italia on October 31. With eight points from 12 matches, Verona are currently bottom but one in the Serie A table, only above last-placed Salernitana on goal difference.

Lecce, on the other hand, turned in a resilient team performance last time out as they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against AC Milan. However, Roberto D'Aversa’s men have now gone eight straight games without a win across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing five since September’s 1-0 victory over Genoa.

With 14 points from 12 matches, Lecce are currently 14th in the league standings, level on points with 13th-placed Genoa.

Hellas Verona vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Hellas Verona holds a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Lecce have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

Hellas Verona are currently on a four-game winning streak against D'Aversa’s side, scoring seven goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-1 loss in February 2019.

Lecce are one of just five sides yet to taste victory away from home in the Serie A this season, having picked up three draws and lost two of their five matches so far.

Verona are on a six-game losing streak and have failed to win their last 11 matches across all competitions, losing nine and claiming two draws since August’s 2-1 victory over AS Roma.

Hellas Verona vs Lecce Prediction

Hella Verona and Lecce have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the game in search of a pick-me-up. Verona’s home advantage gives them a slight edge in this one and we fancy them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-0 Lecce

Hellas Verona vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Hellas Verona to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three more goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in their last five clashes)