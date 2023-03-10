Hellas Verona vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023

Hellas Verona and Monza square off at the Marcantonio Bentegodi in round 26 of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The Gialloblu will head into the weekend looking to end their three-game winless run and potentially move out of the relegation zone.

Hellas Verona continued their relegation scrap as they held on for a goalless draw away to Spezia last Sunday.

Prior to that, Marco Zaffaroni’s side were beaten 1-0 by Roma on February 19, which saw their four-game unbeaten run come to an end on, before suffering a 3-0 home defeat against Fiorentina a week later.

With 18 points from 25 matches, Hellas Verona are currently 18th in the Serie A table, three points off Spezia just outside the drop zone.

Meanwhile, Monza returned to winning ways last time out when they edged out Empoli 2-1 at the Stadio Brianteo.

Prior to that, Raffaele Palladino’s side were on a two-game losing streak, suffering consecutive defeats against AC Milan and Salernitana respectively.

Monza are currently 11th in the Serie A table, but could potentially move level on 35 points with seventh-placed Juventus with a win this weekend.

Hellas Verona vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Hellas Verona boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Monza have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Hellas Verona are winless in their last three league matches, picking up one point from a possible nine since a 1-0 win over Salernitana on February 13.

Monza have lost just one of their five Serie A away matches since the turn of the year, while picking up three wins and one draw.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in four of their five home matches this year, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Hellas Verona vs Monza Prediction

Hellas Verona and Monza head into the weekend in similar form and we anticipate an end-to-end affair at the Marcantonio Bentegodi.

We predict the sides will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Monza

Hellas Verona vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in nine of Verona’s last 10 games)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

