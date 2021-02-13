Hellas Verona vs Parma prediction, preview, team news, and more | Serie A 2020-21

Hellas Verona welcome a relegation-battling Parma to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Monday for a Serie A clash.

The Gialloblu have punched above their weight this season, currently occupying ninth position in the table after a fairly impressive campaign.

They've beaten Atalanta, Lazio and Napoli while also holding Juventus and AC Milan to a draw, making them one of the big-hitters of the season.

With eight wins from 21 games, Ivan Juric's side are just four short of what they managed throughout last season. The Sorcerers are looking to finish in the top half of the standings for the second year running.

But the situation is pretty dire in Parma, who are staring at a drop after two years in the top-flight.

They've won only twice - the joint lowest in the division at this stage along with Torino. Parma have scored just 14 goals, also the least in Serie A.

Manager Fabio Liverani was given the boot last month. The Crusadors remain winless under his successor, Roberto D'Aversa, losing four times and drawing once in his five games in charge.

If fortunes don't change drastically, it's going to be very difficult for Parma to cling on to top-flight status.

Hellas Verona vs Parma Head-To-Head

In 14 games, Verona have won eight matches and lost just four times. However, the last of them came earlier this season in October when Parma won 1-0 at home.

Graziano #Pellè: "We need to show pride and try to turn things around." 🗣



The thoughts of our newest signing 💭⤵️#ForzaParma 💛💙https://t.co/6xSdyf3J4h — Parma Calcio 1913 (@ParmaCalcio_en) February 12, 2021

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Parma Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Hellas Verona vs Parma Team News

Hellas Verona

Marco Benassi and Andrea Favilli are long-term absentees while Federico Ceccherini picked up a thigh injury at the start of the month.

Miguel Veloso is nearing his return from a calf problem but this match might have come too soon for him.

Davide Faraoni and Mattia Zaccagni will also miss the clash as they're suspended for accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Andrea Favilli, Federico Ceccherini and Miguel Veloso.

Suspended: Davide Faraoni and Mattia Zaccagni

Unavailable: None

Parma

The visitors have quite a depleted squad right now, with six players currently out injured. Meanwhile, four players are just one booking away from suspension.

Injured: Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Lautaro Valenti, Roberto Inglese, Giuseppe Pezzella, Maxime Busi, and Simone Iacoponi.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hellas Verona vs Parma Predicted XI

Hellas Verona (3-1-4-2): Marco Silvestri; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Dimarco; Daniel Bessa, Adrien Tameze, Antonin Barak, Darko Lazovic; Kevin Lasagna, Ebrima Colley; Nikola Kalinic.

Parma (3-4-3): Luigi Sepe; Mattia Bani, Yordan Osorio, Bruno Alves; Andrea Conti, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic, Riccardo Gagliolo; Juraj Kucka, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho.

Hellas Verona vs Parma Prediction

Verona have some good attacking options that should help them get past the Crusaders, who will have to wait a little longer for another win.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Parma