Hellas Verona vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Hellas Verona are set to play Roma at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in Serie A.

Hellas Verona come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna in the league. A second-half goal from Swedish midfielder Mattias Svanberg ensured victory for Bologna.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Stoycho Mladenov's CSKA Sofia 5-1 in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League. A brace from midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and goals from winger Stephan El Shaarawy, centre-back Gianluca Mancini and English striker Tammy Abraham sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Experienced Irish midfielder Graham Carey scored the consolation goal for CSKA Sofia, who had Dutch winger Yanic Wildschut sent off late in the second-half.

Hellas Verona vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma hold the clear advantage. They have won eight games and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Roma beating Hellas Verona 3-1. First-half goals from centre-back Gianluca Mancini, Armenian forward Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Spanish striker Borja Mayoral secured the win for Roma.

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: L-L-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-W-W

Hellas Verona vs Roma Team News

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona have no known injury issues and manager Igor Tudor is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Roma Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo, Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Federico Ceccherini, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic, Antonin Barak, Nikola Kalinic, Kevin Lasagna

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Bryan Reynolds, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Bryan Cristante, Jordan Veretout, Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Tammy Abraham

Hellas Verona vs Roma Prediction

Hellas Verona appointed Eusebio Di Francesco as their manager this season, only to sack him after three league games. Former Juventus assistant, Igor Tudor has been appointed in his place. The Croatian has a tough job in his hands following the footsteps of Ivan Juric.

Roma, on the other hand, have started extremely well under the management of Jose Mourinho. The legendary Portuguese manager looks motivated and confident. There will be inevitable drama as his reign progresses, but for now Roma fans will be happy.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jose Mourinho takes charge of his 1,000th game as a manager!



Wins - 639

Draws - 198

Losses - 162

Trophies - 33



One of the all time greats 👏 Jose Mourinho takes charge of his 1,000th game as a manager!



Wins - 639

Draws - 198

Losses - 162

Trophies - 33



One of the all time greats 👏 https://t.co/emQjcMNtfK

Roma look good and should win here.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-2 Roma

