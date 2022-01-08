Hellas Verona vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Hellas Verona host promoted side Salernitana late on Sunday in Serie A as they look to build on their earlier victory.

The Mastiffs started the New Year with a 2-1 win away to Spezia, thanks to a second-half brace from Gianluca Caprari.

It was their first victory in four games in all competitions, taking them up to 11th in the league table with 27 points from 20 games.

Salernitana haven't enjoyed the best return to Serie A, sitting rock-bottom in the standings with only eight points from 18 games.

The Granets look set to return to the second tier unless their form takes a turn for the better.

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Head-To-Head

There have been 15 clashes between the sides in the past, with Hellas Verona winning seven of them and losing only thrice.

In the September reverse, however, the sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Team News

Hellas Verona

The Mastiffs are ravaged by COVID-19, with as many as nine players unavailable through infection, including Gianluca Frabotta, Alessandro Berardi and Lorenzo Montipo.

Pawel Dawidowicz is out with a cruciate ligament rupture while Martin Hongla is suspended from the clash.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz

Suspended: Martin Hongla

Unavailable: Lorenzo Montipò, Alessandro Berardi, Matteo Cancellieri, Davide Faraoni, Gianluca Frabotta, Daniel Bessa, Antonino Ragusa, Mert Cetin, Giangiacomo Magnani

Salernitana

In comparison, the Garnets have just one positive case in Wajdi Kechrida, but have four players out injured - Edoardo Vergani, Leonardo Capezzi, Matteo Ruggeri and Stefan Strandberg.

Lassana Coulibaly is unavailable for selection as he has been suspended.

Injured: Edoardo Vergani, Leonardo Capezzi, Matteo Ruggeri, Stefan Strandberg

Suspended: Lassana Coulibaly

Unavailable: Wajdi Kechrida

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Predicted XI

Hellas Verona (3-4-1-2): Ivor Pandur; Nicolò Casale, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Günter; Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazović; Kevin Lasagna; Gianluca Caprari, Giovanni Simeone.

Salernitana (3-5-2): Vincenzo Fiorillo; Norbert Gyömbér, Riccardo Gagliolo, Luka Bogdan; Filippo Delli Carri, Joel Obi, Andrea Schiavone, Grigoris Kastanos, Luca Ranieri; Franck Ribéry, Simy.

Hellas Verona vs Salernitana Prediction

Hella Verona have a depleted squad right now with many notable absences.

However, Salernitana have been really poor on their return to the top-flight, without a win in their last eight games while losing seven times in the process.

The home side should be able to cruise to all three points.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Salernitana

Edited by Peter P