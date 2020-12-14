Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

High-flying Hellas Verona welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio Marc-Antonio Bentegodi, as they face off in a Round 12 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season. Verona's 19 points this season have seen them climb to seventh in the table, with Sampdoria in thirteenth place having garnered 11 points in as many games.

Hellas Verona followed their shock 2-0 win away to Atalanta with a 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari. They continued their unbeaten run with yet another surprise win away to Lazio, defeating them 2-1 in Rome.

Manuel Lazzari's own goal and Felipe Caicedo's equalizer meant the game was evenly poised, only for Adrien Tameze to pounce on Stefan Radu's under-hit backpass and score the winner in the 67th minute.

Following their narrow 1-2 loss to AC Milan last time out, Sampdoria suffered yet another heartbreaking 1-2 defeat away to Napoli. Jakub Jankto's 20th-minute opener gave Claudio Ranieri's side some hope, but second-half goals from substitutes Hirving Lozano and Andrea Petagna consigned Sampdoria to their seventh game without a win.

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Sampdoria have dominated this fixture over the last ten games, with six wins and two draws. One of Hellas Verona's two wins came at home last season, a 2-0 triumph at home in October 2019.

The pair last met in March earlier this year, with Sampdoria running out 2-1 winners at home.

Hellas Verona form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Sampdoria form guide: L-L-D-L-L

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Team News

Hellas Verona

Ivan Juric welcomed Koray Gunter back into the fold against Lazio, with no fresh injuries picked up in that game. Mert Cetin joined Marco Benassi and Ronaldo Vieira in the injury room recently, with Nikola Kalinic yet to return to full match fitness.

Juric ought to rotate his lineup, especially with games against Fiorentina and Inter coming up.

Injured: Marco Benassi, Ronaldo Vieira, Mert Cetin

Doubtful: Nikola Kalinic

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Claudio Ranieri has no fresh injuries to deal with, which means Bartosz Berezynski is his only injured player in the squad. Keita Balde is still working his way back to match-fitness, which leaves him an injury doubt for this game.

Ranieri ought to draft Manolo Gabbiadini, Lorenzo Tonelli and Adrien Silva back into his lineup as he attempts to rotate his squad to keep his players fresh.

Injured: Bartosz Bereszynski

Doubtful: Keita Balde

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri (GK); Pawel Dawidowicz, Federico Ceccherini, Matteo Lovato; Marco Davide Faraoni, Miguel Veloso, Adrien Tameze, Federico Dimarco; Antonin Barak, Mattia Zaccagni; Samuel Di Carmine

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Lorenzo Tonelli, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Albin Ekdal, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Manolo Gabbiadini, Fabio Quagliarella

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Prediction

Sampdoria may have the edge over Hellas Verona historically, but Ivan Juric's side are a different beast this season. Mattia Zaccagni is in great form for the hosts at the moment and with Fabio Quagliarella and co. misfiring, Verona are favorites for this game.

Expect Hellas Verona to continue Sampdoria's losing run with a closely fought victory.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Sampdoria