Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Hellas Verona will host Sampdoria at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday in round five of the Italian Serie A.

I Gialloblu will head into the weekend seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last six meetings with them since October 2019.

Verona have failed to get their new campaign up and running, as they played out a 1-1 draw away to Empoli last Wednesday.

They are now winless in five games across competitions this season, picking up two draws and losing three. That includes a shock 4-1 loss against Serie B side Bari in the Coppa Italia on August 7. Verona now return home, where they are on a run of four defeats in Serie A.

Like their hosts, Sampdoria were denied their first win of the new Serie A campaign, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lazio on home turf.

They have now picked up two draws and lost as many of their four outings since a 1-0 win over Reggina in the Coppa Italia on August 5. Sampdoria are winless in their last five away games in the league, picking up one draw and losing four since a 2-0 win at Venezia in March.

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Sampdoria have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming 13 wins from the last 21 meetings. Verona have picked up only three wins in this period, while eight games have ended all square.

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-L

Sampdoria Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Team News

Hellas Verona

The hosts will be without Roberto Piccoli, who is recuperating from a hamstring problem.

Injured: Roberto Piccoli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sampdoria

Sampdoria will take to the pitch without Nicola Murru, Manuel De Luca, Andrea Conti and Simone Trimboli, who have been sidelined through injury.

Injured: Nicola Murru, Manuel De Luca, Andrea Conti, Simone Trimboli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Predicted XIs

Hellas Verona (3-5-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Pawel Dawidowicz, Diego Coppola, Federico Ceccherini; Marco Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Martin Hongla, Ivan Ilić, Darko Lazovic; Kevin Lasagna, Thomas Henry

Sampdoria (4-1-4-1): Emil Audero; Bartosz Bereszynski, Jeison Murillo, Omar Colley, Tommaso Augello; Ronaldo Vieira; Mehdi Léris, Tomas Rincon, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Valerio Verre; Fabio Quagliarella

Hellas Verona vs Sampdoria Prediction

Verona and Sampdoria have struggled in the new season and will both head into the weekend seeking their first win of the season. Sampdoria have enjoyed the better of this fixture, so they could extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Sampdoria

