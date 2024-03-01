Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona take on a struggling Sassuolo side in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have failed to make an impact so far this season. The Neroverdi slumped to a shock 6-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have also failed to meet expectations this season. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Bologna last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 out of the last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's eight victories.

Only two of the 15 matches played out between Hellas Verona and Sassuolo in the Serie A have ended in draws, with the most recent result of this nature taking place in a 3-3 draw in 2020.

Sassuolo won the reverse fixture by a 3-1 margin in the reverse fixture in the Serie A last year and could complete a league double against Hellas Verona for only the second time in their history.

After a run of four defeats at home on the trot against Sassuolo in the Serie A, Hellas Verona won their previous such game last season by a 2-1 margin.

Sassuolo have lost their last five matches away from home in the Serie A.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have been shockingly poor over the course of their Serie A campaign and will need to play out of their skins to turn their campaign around. The Neroverdi have a mountain to climb this season and will look to make their mark in this fixture.

Hellas Verona have also struggled this season and are dangerously close to the relegation zone at the moment. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Sassuolo

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Hellas Verona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes

