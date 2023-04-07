Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo lock horns with Hellas Verona in an important clash at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Saturday.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The Neroverdi were held to a 1-1 draw by Torino in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are in 18th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Juventus last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 12 of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's seven victories.

Sassuolo have won six of their last eight matches in the Serie A and have scored at least two goals against each of their last six games against the hosts in the competition.

Sassuolo have won their last four Serie A games away from home against Hellas Verona - their longest such streak against a single opponent in the top flight.

Hellas Verona have lost four games and have played out two draws in their last six matches in the Serie A and have scored only two goals during this period.

Sassuolo have lost only one of their last 10 matches in the Serie A - no other team has suffered fewer defeats than the Neroverdin during this period in the competition.

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have managed to hit a purple patch in recent weeks and will be intent on making the most of their form. Domenico Berardi has been impressive for the Neroverdi and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Hellas Verona are struggling at the moment and find themselves in a relegation battle this season. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 0-2 Sassuolo

Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sassuolo to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score - Yes

