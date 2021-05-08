Hellas Verona vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fresh off ending their four-game losing streak in Serie A, Hellas Verona take on Torino at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Sunday.

The visitors, meanwhile, will be looking to make it two wins from two games after claiming a 1-0 win over Parma last time out.

Hellas Verona ended their run of four straight losses when they played out a 1-1 draw with Spezia last Friday.

Inter Milan loanee Eddie Salcedo gave the Gialloblu the lead in the 46th minute. However, the visitors snatched a draw after Riccardo Saponara restored parity four minutes away from full time.

Hellas Verona have now failed to win their last five games and this poor run has seen them drop to 10th place in the league standings.

Meanwhile, Torino returned to winning ways last time out when they claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Parma.

Mergim Vojvoda scored the only goal of the game to hand Toro their seventh win of the season. They have now moved up to 15th place in the log, level on points with Sunday’s hosts.

Hellas Verona vs Torino Head-To-Head

Torino have been the slightly better side heading into this clash, having won nine of their last 23 meetings with Hellas Verona. The hosts have picked up five wins, while nine games have ended all square.

However, Hellas Verona have not been beaten in their last seven games against Torino. Their most recent encounter ended in a 1-1 draw back in January’s reverse fixture.

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-L-L-L-D

Torino Form Guide: W-W-D-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Torino Team News

Hellas Verona

The hosts will be without the services of a few first-team players. The likes of Eddie Salcedo (calf), Miguel Veloso (neck) and Ronaldo Vieira (muscle) are all sidelined through injuries.

Midfielder Adrien Tameze is suspended for this tie after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Injured: Eddie Salcedo, Miguel Veloso, Ronaldo Vieira

Suspended: Adrien Tameze

Torino

Torino have a relatively short injury list, with Nicola Murru and Vanja Milinković-Savić ruled out with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Injured: Nicola Murru, Vanja Milinković-Savić

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Torino Predicted XI

Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Marco Silvestri; Federico Dimarco, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazovic, Marco Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Karol Linetty, Sasa Lukic, Cristian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Hellas Verona vs Torino Prediction

While both sides have struggled for results this season, Torino head into this tie in better form.

We predict that Torino will build on last week’s win and claim all three points on Sunday.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-2 Torino