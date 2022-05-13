Hellas Verona vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Hellas Verona play host to Torino at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts will head into the game seeking to get one over Toro, having failed to win any of the last five meetings between the sides since 2018.

Hellas Verona failed to make it two wins from two for the first time since January as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against title-chasing AC Milan.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up seven points from a possible nine in that time.

With 52 points from 36 games, Hellas Verona are currently 10th in the Serie A standings, five points and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Like the hosts, Torino saw their unbeaten run come to an end last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by Napoli on home turf.

Prior to that, Toro avoided defeat in six consecutive outings, picking up three wins and three draws in that time.

Torino will now look to return to winning ways and complete a league double over the hosts after picking up a 1-0 victory in December’s reverse fixture.

Hellas Verona vs Torino Head-To-Head

Torino boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from the last 25 meetings between the sides. Hellas Verona have picked up five wins in that time, while 10 games have ended all square.

Hellas Verona Form Guide: L-W-D-W-L

Torino Form Guide: L-W-D-W-D

Hellas Verona vs Torino Team News

Hellas Verona

Hellas Verona will be without Diego Coppola and Ivor Pandur, who are recuperating from ankle and shoulder injuries respectively. Marco Davide Faraoni will miss the game through suspension.

Injured: Diego Coppola, Ivor Pandur

Suspended: Marco Davide Faraoni

Torino

Stephane Singo, Antonio Sanabria, Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza and Mohamed Fares have all been ruled out through injuries. Stephane Singo is currently suspended.

Injured: Stephane Singo, Antonio Sanabria, Magnus Warming, Simone Zaza, Mohamed Fares

Suspended: Stephane Singo

Hellas Verona vs Torino Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted (3-4-3): Lorenzo Montipò; Nicolò Casale, Federico Ceccherini, Fabio Depaoli; Marco Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilić, Martin Hongla; Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari, Pablo Simeone

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-3): Etrit Berisha; Armando Izzo, Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Stephane Singo, Samuele Ricci, Rolando Mandragora, Mergim Vojvoda; Dennis Praet, Josip Brekalo, Andrea Belotti

Hellas Verona vs Torino Prediction

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways after seeing their respective unbeaten runs come to an end last weekend. However, we predict the spoils will be shared, with both sides doing just enough to come away with a point apiece.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Torino

