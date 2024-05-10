Hellas Verona vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24 

Hellas Verona will host Torino at the Marc Antonio Bentegodi on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but remain on course to avoid the drop.

They beat Fiorentina 2-1 last time out, with Darko Lazovic scoring the opener from the spot in the first half before Tijjani Noslin netted the winner in the second half to continue his positive start to life in Italy.

Hellas Verona sit 14th in the league table with 34 points from 35 matches. They are four points above the drop zone and can confirm safety with a win on Sunday provided results elsewhere go their way.

Torino, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points in the league of late and are now pretty much out of contention for continental football. They played out a dour goalless draw against Bologna last time out, with both sides guilty of lacking inventiveness in the final third as they managed a shot on target apiece.

Hellas Verona vs Torino Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 85th meeting between Verona and Torino. The hosts have won 19 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 35 times.

There have been 30 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

Hellas Verona Form Guide in Serie A: W-L-W-D-L

Torino Form Guide in Serie A: D-L-D-D-L

Hellas Verona vs Torino Team News

Hellas Verona

Michael Folorunsho has been suspended from the weekend clash due to an accumulation of bookings while Juan Manuel Cruz is also expected to miss out due to injury.

Injured: Juan Manuel Cruz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Michael Folorunsho

Torino

The visitors have a fairly lengthy injury list ahead of the weekend clash, with Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Saba Sazonov, Gvidas Gineitis and Nikola Vlasic all unavailable for selection.

Injured: Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Saba Sazonov, Gvidas Gineitis, Nikola Vlasic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Torino Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Fabien Centonze, Giangiacomo Magnani, Diego Coppola, Juan Cabal; Ondrej Duda, Suat Serdar; Darko Lazovic, Tomas Suslov, Tijjani Noslin; Federico Bonazzoli

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Adrien Tameze, Alessandro Buongiorno, Ricardo Rodriguez; Raoul Bellanova, Karol Linetty, Samuele Ricci, Ivan Ilic, Mergim Vojvoda; Duvan Zapata, Antonio Sanabria

Hellas Verona vs Torino Prediction

Verona have won two of their last three matches after going winless in their previous four. They have won their last two home matches and will be looking to record a third consecutive victory this weekend.

Torino are on a five-game winless streak and have won just two of their last 11 matches. They have won just twice on the road since last November and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 1-1 Torino