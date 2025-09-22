Hellas Verona vs Venezia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 24th 2025

Hellas Verona will host Venezia at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Wednesday in the round of 32 of the 2025-26 Coppa Italia campaign. The home side have failed to come alive in their Serie A campaign this term, going winless in their first four games and will hope a change of scenery this week can spark a revival for the rest of their season.

They locked horns with Cerignola in the opening round of the cup and played out a 1-1 draw, with Domagoj Bradaric opening the scoring in the 55th minute before their opponents netted a late leveler to send the game to penalties, which Verona won.

Venezia, who ply their trade in Serie B, opened their league campaign with a 2-1 home victory over Bari but have failed to win any of their subsequent three games, most recently losing 2-1 to Cesena.

The visitors were drawn against Mantova in their Coppa Italia opener last month and coasted to a 4-0 victory, with Issa Doumbia scoring a brace in the first half and John Yeboah doing the same in the second.

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 55th meeting between the two teams. Verona have won 19 of their previous matchups while Venezia have won one fewer, with their other 17 contests ending level.

The two teams last faced off in a Serie A clash back in January, which ended 1-1 as the hosts recorded a ninth consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2009.

Verona last advanced past the second round of the Coppa Italia back in the 2017-18 campaign, while Venezia last managed to do so in the 2021-22 season.

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Prediction

The Gialloblù have drawn three of their last four matches and will be desperate for more this week. They have the home advantage and will hope to capitalize on that to secure the win on Wednesday.

The Leoni Alati's latest result marked their first defeat of the campaign, and they will be keen to put out a response here. They have, however, failed to perform in this fixture in recent years and could lose this one.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Venezia

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Verona to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More