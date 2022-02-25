Hellas Verona vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Serie A 2021-22

Seeking to move clear of the relegation zone, Venezia will take a trip to the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi to face Hellas Verona on Sunday.

I Lagunari will also be looking to get one over the hosts, having lost each of the last three meetings between the sides and failed to win any of their last six matches.

Hellas Verona failed to hold on to their two-goal lead as they were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma in Serie A last Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in all but one of their last five league outings, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

With 37 points from 26 games, I Gialloblu are currently ninth in the Serie A table, six points off Lazio in the Conference League qualification spot.

Like the hosts, Venezia failed to make it two wins from two last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Genoa.

This followed a 2-1 victory at Torino on February 12 which saw their seven-game winless run across competitions come to an end.

While they have one game in hand, Venezia currently sit in 17th place with 22 points from 25 games. They are level on points with 18th placed and relegation-threatened Cagliari.

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Head-To-Head

Hellas Verona boasts a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their last 18 meetings. Venezia have picked up six wins in that time, while three games have ended all square. Hellas Verona are currently on a six-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

Hellas Verona Form Guide: D-W-L-W-W

Venezia Form Guide: D-W-L-L-W

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Team News

Hellas Verona

Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz and Mateusz Praszelik are all recuperating from injuries and will miss the game. The defensive duo of Koray Gunter and Nicolo Casale will also miss Sunday’s game through suspension.

Injured: Gianluca Frabotta, Ivor Pandur, Miguel Veloso, Pawel Dawidowicz, Mateusz Praszelik

Suspended: Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale

Venezia

Arnor Sigurdsson, Sofiane Kiyine, Tyrone Ebuehi and Luca Lezzerini have all been ruled out through injury and will sit out Sunday’s game.

Injured: Arnor Sigurdsson, Sofiane Kiyine, Tyrone Ebuehi, Luca Lezzerini

Suspended: None

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Predicted XI

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipò; Boško Šutalo, Giangiacomo Magnani, Federico Ceccherini; Darko Lazović, Ivan Ilić, Adrien Tameze, Fabio Depaoli; Gianluca Caprari, Antonín Barák; Giovanni Simeone

Venezia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sergio Romero; Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Pietro Ceccaroni; Ethan Ampadu, Gianluca Busio, Tanner Tessmann, Michael Cuisance; Nani, Mattia Aramu, Thomas Henry

Hellas Verona vs Venezia Prediction

Hellas Verona head into Sunday’s game in fine form, losing just once in their last five outings and claiming three wins in that time. They will fancy their chances against a struggling Venezia side who have managed just one win from their last nine games.

We predict Hellas Verona will extend their dominance in this fixture and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Hellas Verona 2-1 Venezia

