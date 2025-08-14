Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Hemelingen will face Wolfsburg at the Stadion am Berliner Ring on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side currently ply their trade in the fifth tier of German football and returned to competitive action last Saturday, thrashing Sebadlsbruck 6-0 via goals from four different players including Radin Amadou and Maikol Mina, who netted braces in either half.

Ad

They are set for a difficult test in their DFB Pokal opener on Sunday as they take on a top-flight side but will be looking forward to the publicity and experience the fixture could provide.

Wolfsburg struggled for results in the Bundesliga as they recorded yet another bottom-half league finish. They have appointed former Go Ahead Eagles manager Paul Simonis as the new boss following Ralph Hasenhuttl's dismissal last season but are yet to show significant improvement as they ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

Ad

Trending

They picked up a narrow but largely straightforward 1-0 win over TuS Koblenz in their cup opener last season, with Patrick Wimmer heading home the sole goal of the game 15 minutes after kick-off.

Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Hemelingen and Wolfsburg.

The hosts are set to participate in their first-ever DFB Pokal this season.

Die Wolfe scored 56 goals in the German top flight last season, the highest of any team that finished in the bottom half of the pile.

Wolfsburg are one-time winners of the DFB Pokal, winning the domestic cup in the 2014-15 campaign. They also have one runners-up finish to their name after losing to Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1994-95 cup final.

Ad

Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Hemelingen's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will be keen to take confidence from that. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the weekend clash and can only be expected to give a good account of themselves.

Die Wolfe ended the previous campaign with just one win in their final 10 matches and ended pre-season with three straight defeats. They are, however, by far the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and should win this one comfortably.

Ad

Prediction: Hemelingen 0-4 Wolfsburg

Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More