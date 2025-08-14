Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Hemelingen will face Wolfsburg at the Stadion am Berliner Ring on Sunday in the opening round of the 2025-26 DFB Pokal campaign. The home side currently ply their trade in the fifth tier of German football and returned to competitive action last Saturday, thrashing Sebadlsbruck 6-0 via goals from four different players including Radin Amadou and Maikol Mina, who netted braces in either half.
They are set for a difficult test in their DFB Pokal opener on Sunday as they take on a top-flight side but will be looking forward to the publicity and experience the fixture could provide.
Wolfsburg struggled for results in the Bundesliga as they recorded yet another bottom-half league finish. They have appointed former Go Ahead Eagles manager Paul Simonis as the new boss following Ralph Hasenhuttl's dismissal last season but are yet to show significant improvement as they ended their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.
They picked up a narrow but largely straightforward 1-0 win over TuS Koblenz in their cup opener last season, with Patrick Wimmer heading home the sole goal of the game 15 minutes after kick-off.
Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Hemelingen and Wolfsburg.
- The hosts are set to participate in their first-ever DFB Pokal this season.
- Die Wolfe scored 56 goals in the German top flight last season, the highest of any team that finished in the bottom half of the pile.
- Wolfsburg are one-time winners of the DFB Pokal, winning the domestic cup in the 2014-15 campaign. They also have one runners-up finish to their name after losing to Borussia Monchengladbach in the 1994-95 cup final.
Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Prediction
Hemelingen's latest result ended a three-game winless run and they will be keen to take confidence from that. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of the weekend clash and can only be expected to give a good account of themselves.
Die Wolfe ended the previous campaign with just one win in their final 10 matches and ended pre-season with three straight defeats. They are, however, by far the stronger side ahead of Sunday's game and should win this one comfortably.
Prediction: Hemelingen 0-4 Wolfsburg
Hemelingen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No