Henan Jianye FC vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action tomorrow as Henan Jianye takes on Dalian Pro in a crucial Group A fixture at the Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium in Henan. Both teams have endured miserable campaigns so far and find themselves at the bottom of Group A in the Chinese Super League table.

Henan Jianye has struggled in its own half this season and shockingly conceded five goals against Jiangsu Suning last week. The home team is currently at the bottom of Group A and needs to pull up its socks against Dalian Pro tomorrow.

While Dalian Pro has managed better recent results, the away side is also at the bottom of the table and is level on points with Henan Jianye. Dalian Pro picked up a morale-boosting 1-0 victory against Shandong Luneng last week and may well hold an edge over its opponents.

CSL champions Guangzhou Evergrande keep up the pace; Jiangsu Suning put five past Henan Jianye https://t.co/C8xx9rlB9M — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 31, 2020

Henan Jianye FC vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

Dalian Pro holds a spotless record against Henan Jianye and is currently unbeaten in the 9 games between the two sides. Dalian Pro has managed 4 victories in these games and the other five have ended with level scores.

Emmanuel Boateng and Yannick Carrasco played pivotal roles for Dalian Pro in the previous meetings between the two sides and Henan Jianye suffered a 3-1 defeat as a result. The home side will have to put in a much better performance to stand a chance of winning the game tomorrow.

Henan Jianye FC form guide in the Chinese Super League: L-D-L-L-W

Dalian Pro form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-D-L-L-D

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 Greatest Football Managers of all time

Henan Jianye FC vs Dalian Pro Team News

Henan Jianye has a formidable attacking force. Image source: Yahoo News

Henan Jianye

Henan Jianye suffered a massive blow last month as star Cameroonian striker Christian Bassogog was hospitalised after being diagnosed with the coronavirus. Ni Yusong picked up a red card last week against Jiangsu Suning and is not available for this fixture.

Injured: Christian Bassogog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ni Yusong

Dalian Pro has a strong side. Image Source; Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro is one of the few teams in the Chinese Super League that is blessed with a fully-fit squad. Rafael Benitez's side picked up an important 1-0 victory against Shandong Luneng last week and will be looking to build a string of positive results.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Henan Jianye FC vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Henan Jianye Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Haiwang Song, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma; Boxuan Song, Henrique Dourado

Rafa Benitez’s Dalian Pro get first CSL win of season as Hongkonger Tsun Dai scores first goal https://t.co/uhkbiYHP8q — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) August 30, 2020

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhang Chong; Sun Guowen, Marcus Danielson, Yaopeng Wang, Tong Lei; Sun Bo, Marek Hamsik, Zhao Xuri, Lin Liangming; Salomon Rondon, Sam Larsson

Henan Jianye FC vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Henan Jianye has one of the worst defences in the Chinese Super League and will have to put in the performance of the season to manage a victory in this fixture. The home side has plenty of work to do and needs to plug the holes in its back-line to stand a chance against Dalian Pro tomorrow.

The likes of Salomon Rondon and Marek Hamsik may well run riot against Henan Jianye's suspect defence and will have to take the initiative at the Zhengzhou Stadium. Rafael Benitez can potentially build a winning streak with a victory tomorrow and needs to build on his side's positive turn of form.

Prediction: Henan Jianye 1-3 Dalian Pro

Also Read: Top 10 Argentina footballers of all time