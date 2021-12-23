Henan Songshan Longmen vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen square off against Dalian Pro at the Jiangyin Stadium on Saturday as Chinese Super League relegation phase fixtures continue over the weekend.

Henan Songshan recorded their first win of the campaign since the restart earlier this month as they overcame Shanghai Shenhua at Saturday's venue. Henrique Dourado bagged a second-half brace in the 2-0 win.

Dalian Pro have three wins out of their four outings in the relegation phase. They returned to winning ways with a comeback 2-1 win over Qingdao Huanghai after suffering a 2-1 loss to Cangzhou Mighty Lions last Saturday.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Dalian Pro Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 12 times across all competitions. Dalian Pro have been the dominant side against their eastern rivals, recording six wins in this fixture.

Henan are winless in Chinese Super League action and have just one win to their name, with that victory coming in Chinese FA Cup action in 2016. The spoils have been shared five times between the two sides in this fixture.

They last met at Saturday's venue in the opening fixture of the current relegation phase. The game ended in a 1-0 win for Dalian Pro thanks to an 83rd-minute winner from Sam Larsson.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L

Dalian Pro form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-D

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Dalian Pro Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

There are no injury concerns for Henan Songshan Longmen for this game but they will have a key man - Fernando Karanga - ruled out with suspension. Karanga picked up the fourth yellow card of the campaign against Shanghai Shenhua and will serve a one-match suspension here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Fernando Karanga

Dalian Pro

Dalian Pro are also free from any injuries for this game and will have a full-strength squad as midfielder Zhao Xuri returns from a one-match suspension.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guoming Wan; Yuhao Zhao, Cao Gu, Toni Sunjic; Pu Chen, Jinbao Zhong, Shangyuan Wang, Olivio Da Rosa, Dilmurat Mawlanniyaz; Henrique Dourado, Mohamed Buya Turay

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-4-2): Chong Zhang; Shuai Li, Wang Yaopeng, Yanfeng Dong, Lei Tong; Guowen Sun, Xuri Zhao, Wei Wu, Zhen'ao Wang; Sam Larsson, Emmanuel Boateng

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Henan and Dalian Pro have enjoyed similar results in their outings since the restart, with Henan scoring four goals and Dalian scoring five. Both sides have conceded three goals in four games, so we expect the game to end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 1-1 Dalian Pro

Edited by Peter P