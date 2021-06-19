Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Henan Songshan Longmen and Qingdao FC will trade tackles in a matchday six Chinese Super League fixture on Monday.

The Group A clash will pit fifth against the bottom-placed team in the table. Qingdao FC are the better-placed side having accrued seven points from five matches. Henan Songshan Longmen have a game in hand with only two points on the board.

The CSL has been on a break for over a month and both sides will be looking to resume league action with a victory.

Qingdao FC were last in action when they defeated Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic 1-0 in the middle of May. Liu Jian scored the game-winning goal in the dying seconds of injury time.

Henan Songshan Longmen suffered a 3-2 defeat to the same opponent a week earlier away from home. The hosts rallied with three second-half goals to complete a comeback victory from two goals down.

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Head-to-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides. Their first clash came in the quarterfinal of the Chinese FA Cup in 2014 when Qingdao FC needed penalties to progress after playing out a 1-1 draw.

The 'home' side have been in poor form this term and are yet to register their first win of the season. Qingdao FC have two wins from their five league matches so far.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide: L-D-D-L

Qingdao FC form guide: W-L-L-D-W

The fasted goal of the season so far: Henrique Dourado slotted home just 45 seconds into the game through a smart corner routine. The 2nd goal of the season for the Brazilian striker. Henan Songshan Longmen 1:0 Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic (ongoing) pic.twitter.com/lUlY78zfFV — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) May 9, 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

There are no known injury concerns for Henan. However, the duo of Jinbao Zhong and Toni Sujic are suspended for one match following their double booking in the defeat to Chongqing.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Jinbao Zhong, Toni Sujic

Qingdao FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for manager Wu Jingui.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (5-3-2): Yan Wu (GK); Zhao Ke, Ziyi Niu, Cao Gu, Xin Luo, Shangyuan Wang; Dong Han, Tim Chow, Boxuan Feng; Mohamed Buya Turay, Henrique Dourado

Qingdao FC (4-2-3-1): Zhenli Liu (GK); Haochen Zhang, Jiashen Liu, Peng Li, Wei Wang; Peng Lu, Fredrik Ulvestad; Xiang Gao, Denis Popovic, Bari Muhammetali; Dejan Radonjic

CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE



2021/05/17

Changchun Yatai 1 - 0 Shanghai Shenhua

Tianjin Tigers 2 - 1 Wuhan FC



2021/05/16

Shanghai Port 3 - 0 Dalian Pro



2021/05/15

Qingdao FC 1 - 0 Chongqing Liangjiang



2021/05/14

Guangzhou City 0 - 0 Cangzhou Mighty Lions

Shen… https://t.co/K0XQvlNOBS — ScoreLawn (@scorelawn) June 19, 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Qingdao FC Prediction

Henan Songshan Longmen have an expansive style of play and this has consequently led to them being breached at will. However, Qingdao tend to be more cautious in their approach and this could have an impact on the tempo of the game.

We are predicting a narrow victory for Qingdao FC in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 0-1 Qingdao FC

