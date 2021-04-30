Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Luneng Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen welcome Shandong Luneng Taishan to the Yuexiushan Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Sunday.

The hosts were winless in the first two rounds of the tournament and were held to a goalless draw by Cangzhou Mighty Lions FC in their previous outing.

Shandong are top of the Group A standings after recording two back-to-back wins in the league. They are yet to concede a goal in the competition and recorded a 1-0 home win over Guangzhou FC on Tuesday.

Marouane Fellaini's 1st goal in the 2021 CSL season. In the last minute, the Belgian midfielder introduced into the game in the 2nd half, scored a trademark header for Shandong Taishan to sink Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou FC 1:0. 2 wins in a row for Shandong Taishan. pic.twitter.com/WhziSApmcM — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 27, 2021

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 28 times across all competitions. Taishan Dui have a better record in these meetings and have recorded 15 wins. Henan have seven wins to their name while six games have ended in draws.

Shandong Taishan completed a league double over Henan last season, defeating them 2-1 in their home fixture and inflicting a 2-0 loss in the reverse fixture. That was also their most recent encounter.

Henan Songshan Longmen form guide in CSL: D-L

Shandong Luneng Taishan form guide in CSL: W-W

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Team News

Henan Songshan Longmen

There are no known injury concerns for the home side. Ivo and Fernando Karanga are yet to receive clarification on their visas and remain unavailable for the fixture.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Ivo, Fernando Karanga

Shandong Luneng Taishan

The visitors have not reported any injuries ahead of the game. Roger Guedes and Moisés Lima Magalhães are the two Brazilian footballers who've not yet returned to train with the team in China. They remain unavailable for this game.

Due to travel restrictions, 14 players currently living in Brazil will miss the first 5 rounds of the 2021 CSL(1/2):Paulinho, Talisca(Guangzhou FC)Renato Augusto, Fernando(Beijing Guoan) Roger Guedes, Moises(Shandong Taishan)Marcelo Cirino, Marcinho(Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic) pic.twitter.com/KzREkUOgPO — Titan Sports Plus (@titan_plus) April 3, 2021

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Roger Guedes, Moisés Lima Magalhães

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Predicted XI

Henan Songshan Longmen Predicted XI (3-5-2): Yan Wu; Zhao Yuhao, Toni Sunjic, Xin Luo; Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Shangyuan Wang, Dong Han, Tim Chow, Boxuan Feng; Mohamed Buya Turay, Henrique Dourado

Shandong Luneng Taishan Predicted XI (4-4-2): Dalei Wang; Long Song, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Joon-Ho Son, Xin Xu, Marouane Fellaini, Xinghan Wu; Tianyu Guo, Leonardo

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Shandong Luneng Taishan Prediction

This game will be a battle between two sides from opposite ends of the table. The hosts have scored just one goal so far while the visitors are the only side to have not conceded a goal after two matches.

We predict another win for Shandong, who are looking in decent form at the moment.

Prediction: Henan Songshan Longmen 0-1 Shandong Luneng Taishan