Henan SSLM vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

The Chinese Super League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Henan SSLM and Changchun Yatai go head-to-head on Monday.

The Red Devils will head into the game seeking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win any of the last 12 meetings between the sides since 2012.

Henan SSLM maintained their sensational home record as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Guangzhou City on Thursday.

They have now won three consecutive games on home turf and are unbeaten in eight outings since last November.

With 20 points from nine games, Henan SSLM are currently third in the Super League table, level on points with fourth-placed Shanghai Shenhua.

Elsewhere, Changchun Yatai continued to struggle for results as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Shandong Taishan last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in three straight games, picking up two points from a possible nine.

With two wins and five draws from their nine games so far, Changchun Yatai are currently 11th in the league standings, tied on points with Tianjin Jinmen Tigers.

Henan SSLM vs Changchun Yatai Head-To-Head

Changchun Yatai have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture, claiming nine wins from their last 20 encounters. Henan SSLM have managed just three wins while eight games have ended all square.

Henan SSLM Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Henan Songshan Longmen vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Henan SSLM

Henan SSLM head into Monday’s game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Like the hosts, Changchun Yatai boast a full house, giving manager Chen Yang the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Henan SSLM vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Henan SSLM Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wang Guoming (GK), Toni Sunjic, Shuai Yang, Jiahui Liu, Wang Shangyuan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Zhao Yuhao, Yihao Zhong, Huang Zichang, Henrique Dourado, Fernando Karanga

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wu Yake (GK), Qi Cui, Jores Okore, Sun Jie, Liao Chengjan, Dilyimit Tudi, Serginho, Yufeng Zhang, Zheng Zhiyun, Long Tan, Junior Negrao

Henan SSLM vs Changchun Yatai Prediction

Looking at past results between the sides, Changchun Yatai head into Monday as slight favorites to come away with all three points. However, Henan have hit their stride in recent weeks and we are tipping them to finally get one over the visitors.

Prediction: Henan SSLM 2-1 Changchun Yatai

