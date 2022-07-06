Henan SSLM vs Guangzhou City prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Henan SSLM will play host to Guangzhou City at Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Thursday.

Henan SSLM placed 10th last season and have announced that their objective for the new campaign is to finish among the top five. The Red Devils appear to be on track after eight rounds of matches, reaping 17 points to secure the third spot.

Guangzhou City do not seem to be formidable opponents for Henan SSLM, who have inflicted losses on many visitors to Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium. The hosts will hope to take their chances of moving a step further in the table.

Guangzhou City are in crisis. After finishing seventh last season, they appear to be a shadow of their former selves this term. The Blue Lions are yet to win or draw a match this campaign. They have lost all eight games played so far and are now squatting in the basement of the standings.

It is the team’s worst start to a season. Their chances of success in Zhengzhou appear to be slim. However, coach Jean-Paul van Gastel believes his team will improve and move away from the red zone soon.

Henan SSLM are not a team that underestimate their adversaries. They are likely to apply that principle on Wednesday, which could be disastrous for the visitors.

Henan SSLM vs Guangzhou City Head-to-Head

The last time Guangzhou City got the better of Henan SSLM was in September 2020 – in a match that ended 3-0 for GZ City. Henan won three subsequent clashes while two others ended in stalemates.

Henan SSLM form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

Guangzhou City form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Henan SSLM vs Guangzhou City Team News

Henan SSLM

Two players – Zhong Jinbao and Ma Xingyu – will not play a part in the fixture due to suspension for red cards.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Zhong Jinbao, Ma Xingyu.

Unavailable: None.

Guangzhou City

Right-back Miao Tang has been sidelined with a torn meniscus while attacking midfielder Chugui Ye is out of action following a cruciate ligament rupture.

Injury: Miao Tang, Chugui Ye

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Henan SSLM vs Guangzhou City Predicted Xls

Henan SSLM (3-4-3): Wang Guoming (GK), Toni Sunjic, Shuai Yang, Jiahui Liu, Wang Shangyuan, Adrian Mierzejewski, Zhao Yuhao, Yihao Zhong, Huang Zichang, Henrique Dourado, Fernando Karanga

Guangzhou City (4-4-2): Han Jiaqi (GK), Jown Cardona, Fan Yunlong, Jiang Jihong, Zhang Jinliang, Fu Yuncheng, Chun Lok Tan, Peng Wang, Yongjia Li, Huang Zhengyu, Li Tixiang

Henan SSLM vs Guangzhou City Prediction

In the reverse fixture played in the middle of last month, Henan SSLM walked away from Yuexiushan Stadium with a resounding 3-0 victory. Taking their revenge far away from home seems an unattainable goal for GZ City. However, in football, anything can happen. It is unclear what they wish to achieve in Zhengzhou. A win is likely not a realistic aim.

Henan SSLM are expected to win and take all three points, as Guangzhou City’s woes keep deepening.

Prediction: Henan SSLM 3-1 Guangzhou City

