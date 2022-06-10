Henan SSLM vs Zhejiang Professional prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Henan SSLM will welcome Zhejiang Professional to Zhengzhou Hanghai Stadium for a Chinese Super League clash on Saturday.

Henan finished 10th last season and have been tasked with improving on that record in the new campaign. After two matches played, the Red Devils have four points and sit in fourth position, six places ahead of title holders Shandong Taishan.

Henan could leap to the summit of the table if they defeat Zhejiang over the weekend. It is an opportunity the home team will not want to miss, in the face of a not-so-dreadful team.

Zhejiang made a return to the Chinese top flight having finished third in League One last season. The team remain nostalgic about their dream season in the 2010 Chinese Super League when they finished fourth. The Green Giants no longer possess the caliber of players that inspired that success. However, coach Jordi Vinyals believes his outfit can achieve something worthwhile in the ongoing campaign. They are yet to record a win after two rounds of matches and sit in the 13th spot.

Henan will give it their best shot to claim all three points to improve their position in the standings.

Henan SSLM vs Zhejiang Head-to-Head

In their last five clashes, Henan recorded two wins as opposed to one for Zhejiang while two encounters ended in draws.

Henan form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Zhejiang form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Henan SSLM vs Zhejiang Team News

Henan

There have been no reports of injuries or suspensions for Henan. Fernando Karanga will be aiming to score his fourth goal of the campaign when they take on Zhejiang on Saturday. The Brazilian import is the team’s current top scorer with three goals. Coach Javier Pereira will also be counting on playmaker Adrian Mierzejewski, who has scored once and delivered one assist so far.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Zhejiang

Goalkeeper Chao Gu fractured his finger in late March. He has already missed two matches. No date has been given for his return to competitive action.

Injury: Chao Gu.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Henan SSLM vs Zhejiang Predicted Xls

Henan (3-4-3): Wang Guoming (GK), Toni Sunjic, Niu Ziyi, Yang Shuai, Zhao Yuhao, Adrian Mierzejewski, Wang Shangyuan, Yihao Zhong, Huang Zichang, Henrique Dourado, Fernando Karanga

Zhejiang (4-1-4-1): BO Zhao (GK), Lucas, Leung Nok Hang, Gao Tianyu, Yue Xin, Zhang Jiaqi, Matheus, Gu Bin, Franko Andrijasevic, Cheng Jin, Nyasha Mushekwi

Henan SSLM vs Zhejiang Prediction

Henan have not exhibited sparkling form of late, managing just one victory in their last five matches. A bad result against Zhejiang will likely not be fatal since the season is in its early stages. However, it will not boost the team’s morale either.

Henan have the potential to subdue the visiting team, but they need to wake up and realize that the race to the title has long started.

Prediction: Henan 2-0 Zhejiang

