Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Heracles Almelo will host AZ Alkmaar at Erve Asito on Sunday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be looking to get a result that could see them move into the qualifying playoffs spots in the final weeks of the season.

Heraclieden will be disappointed with their goalless draw against relegation-threatened Waalwijk last weekend after a dominant 2-1 win over Twente just a few days earlier. The hosts are only one point from entering the top nine and will be keen to get as many points as possible in the final weeks to get a chance at European qualification through the playoffs.

AZ Alkmaar are comfortably in the qualifying-round places but will have their eyes set on a much higher finish as they are seven points behind fourth-placed Utrecht and in the finals of the domestic cup. The visitors will be keen to get past their recent struggles, having failed to win any of their last five league games, most recently losing 1-0 to Feyenoord via an own goal.

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 45 previous occasions going into the weekend. Heracles have won only seven of the previous matchups, and six have ended in draws while AZ have won the remaining 32.

The hosts have managed just two wins in their last 10 games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored an impressive 21 goals across the last 10 meetings with Heracles.

The teams have met twice this season. AZ won the first leg in the league 1-0 while the other match ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time before De Kaasboeren won the cup tie on penalties.

Only three teams in the Dutch top division have conceded more goals than Heracles’ 48 after 28 games played.

AZ Alkmaar have the joint-second best defensive record in the league with 32 goals conceded so far.

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Heracles are slight underdogs going into the weekend but will be hoping to capitalize on their visitors' recent struggles and their decent home record to get a result on Sunday.

AZ will need to get past their poor recent form and improve on their recent defensive frailties if they are to get all three points on their trip to Almelo, but should have enough about them to do so.

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups)

