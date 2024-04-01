Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Heracles Almelo will host AZ Alkmaar at the Erve Asito on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in their league all season but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop. They were beaten 1-0 by in-form Twente last time out falling behind early after the restart and had good chances to draw level late in the game but failed to convert.

Heracles Almelo sit 14th in the league table with 26 points from 27 games and will be looking to add to that tally on Wednesday.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form and pushing for the UEFA Champions League spots in the league table. They beat Vitesse 2-0 in their game at the weekend with Dani de Wit and Greece international Vangelis Pavlidis getting on the scoresheet in the second half to seal the points for Maarten Martens' men.

The visitors sit fourth in the Eredivisie standings with 52 points picked so far and will be looking to extend their winning streak this week.

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 42 meetings between Heracles and AZ. The home team have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 31 times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 18 draws in this fixture, a run dating back to 2014.

AZ have conceded 23 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only league leaders PSV Eindhoven (16) have conceded fewer.

Five of the Heraclieden's seven league wins this season have come on home turf.

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Heracles have lost two of their last three games and have won just two of their last 10. They have, however, picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home games and will be hopeful of a positive result this week.

AZ have won their last three games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last six. They are undefeated in their last four games on the road and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)