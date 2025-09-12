Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14th 2025

Heracles Almelo will host AZ Alkmaar at Erve Asito on Sunday in the fifth round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get a result and finally get their season going after what has been a disastrous start to the campaign.
Heracles were blown out of the water in a 4-0 defeat when they made the trip to Groningen last time out, leaving them at the bottom of the league table. HAFC, who finished two places outside the drop zone last season, are off to a terrible start in this campaign with four losses from their opening four games and will be hoping to turn things around on their return from the international break.
AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, are in fine form, having avoided defeat in each of their last nine games across all competitions and will be optimistic when they make the trip to Almelo this weekend.
The visitors, who have two wins and a draw in their three league games so far, needed an 89th-minute winner from Sven Mijnans to get all three points in their 1-0 victory over NAC Breda last time out and will hope to get a result on Sunday that could see them end the matchday atop the league table.
Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 46 previous occasions going into the weekend. Heracles have won only eight of those meetings, six have ended in draws, while AZ have won the remaining 32.
- The hosts have managed to score 15 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture, but have also conceded 19 in those games.
- Heracles have the worst offensive and defensive records in the Dutch top flight this season, having only scored one goal and conceded 14 after four games played.
- Only Feyenoord (1) and PEC Zwolle (2) have conceded fewer goals in the league than AZ Alkmaar’s three this season.
Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction
Heraclieden are heavy underdogs going into the weekend and will need something really special to avoid defeat against a side with considerably more quality and in much better form.
De Kaasboeren will only need to avoid complacency to get a result when they face Heracles and will fancy their chances of getting a blowout victory to widen their goal difference early in the season.
Prediction: Heracles Almelo 0-3 AZ Alkmaar
Heracles Almelo vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No