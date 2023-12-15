Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Feyenoord return to action in the Eredivisie when they go head-to-head with Heracles Almelo at the Erve Asito Stadium on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last 18 games against the hosts and will look to continue in the same vein.

Heracles were left empty-handed yet again as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Vitesse last Sunday.

Hendrie Krüzen’s side have now lost six of their last seven matches across all competitions, including a shock 2-0 defeat against Hardenberg in the Dutch Cup on November 1.

With 15 points from 15 matches, Heracles are currently 14th in the Eredivisie table, just two points and two places above the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord’s Champions League campaign ended on a sour note last Wednesday when they suffered a 2-1 loss against Celtic in Group E.

While Arne Slot’s men have been eliminated from the Europa League, they now turn their attention to the Eredivisie, where they have won four of their last five matches, with a 2-1 loss against PSV Eindhoven on December 3 being the exception.

With 35 points from 15 matches, Feyenoord are currently second in the league table, 10 points adrift of first-placed PSV.

Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Feyenoord boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Heracles Almelo have picked up just four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last 18 games against Heracles, securing 12 wins and six draws since a 2-0 loss in February 2015.

Heracles have failed to win their last three home matches, picking up one point from a possible nine since October’s 2-1 victory over PEC Zwolle.

Feyenoord currently boasts the division’s second-best record away from home, having picked up 16 points from their seven games on the road this season.

Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord will be backing themselves to return to winning ways this weekend as they take on a Heracles side who have struggled to steady their ship this season.

Slot’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are backing them to come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 1-3 Feyenoord

Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Feyenoord’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in the visitors’ last five outings)