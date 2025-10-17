Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Heracles Almelo will host Feyenoord at the Asito Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their season and look set for yet another bottom-half league finish as they sit rock-bottom in the table with just three points from eight matches.

Ad

After picking up their first win of the campaign against Sparta Rotterdam last month, Heraclieden were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Twente just before the international break. They took a one-goal lead into the break following Ivan Mesik's opening strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their league season, although they have had difficult results on the continental stage. They faced Utrecht just before the break and won the end-to-end clash 3-2 via goals from Ayase Ueda and team captain Sem Steijn.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit atop the table with 22 points from an obtainable 24. They are three points above champions PSV Eindhoven in second-place and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between Heracles and Feyenoord. The home side have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 35 times, with their other 11 contests ending level.

The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 22-5.

The hosts' last win in this fixture came back in February 2015 when they beat Feyenoord 2-0 in a league clash.

Feyenoord have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Heracles, meanwhile, have conceded 20 goals in the Eredivisie so far. Only Sparta (22) have shipped more.

Ad

Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heraclieden have lost nine of their last 10 Eredivisie games stretching back to last season. They have been poor at home of late and could struggle here.

De Stadionclub, meanwhile, are one of just two teams in the division yet to lose this season, with seven wins and a draw in eight matches. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years and should win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 1-3 Feyenoord

Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More