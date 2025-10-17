Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19th 2025

Heracles Almelo will host Feyenoord at the Asito Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have endured a poor start to their season and look set for yet another bottom-half league finish as they sit rock-bottom in the table with just three points from eight matches.
After picking up their first win of the campaign against Sparta Rotterdam last month, Heraclieden were beaten 2-1 by 10-man Twente just before the international break. They took a one-goal lead into the break following Ivan Mesik's opening strike before their opponents came from behind to snatch all three points in the second half.
Feyenoord, meanwhile, have enjoyed a bright start to their league season, although they have had difficult results on the continental stage. They faced Utrecht just before the break and won the end-to-end clash 3-2 via goals from Ayase Ueda and team captain Sem Steijn.
The visitors sit atop the table with 22 points from an obtainable 24. They are three points above champions PSV Eindhoven in second-place and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.
Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 51 meetings between Heracles and Feyenoord. The home side have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 35 times, with their other 11 contests ending level.
- The visitors have won their last six games in this fixture by an aggregate scoreline of 22-5.
- The hosts' last win in this fixture came back in February 2015 when they beat Feyenoord 2-0 in a league clash.
- Feyenoord have the best defensive record in the Dutch top flight this season with a goal concession tally of six.
- Heracles, meanwhile, have conceded 20 goals in the Eredivisie so far. Only Sparta (22) have shipped more.
Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Prediction
Heraclieden have lost nine of their last 10 Eredivisie games stretching back to last season. They have been poor at home of late and could struggle here.
De Stadionclub, meanwhile, are one of just two teams in the division yet to lose this season, with seven wins and a draw in eight matches. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years and should win this one.
Prediction: Heracles Almelo 1-3 Feyenoord
Heracles Almelo vs Feyenoord Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of their last eight matchups)