Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2025

Heracles Almelo will host Utrecht at the Erve Asito on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2024-25 KNVB Beker campaign. The hosts will be hoping to get a victory and qualify for their first semifinal in over 10 seasons.

Heracles eliminated NEC and amateur side Winterswijk before defeating Eerste Divisie side De Graafschap 2-0 in the last round but will be facing their toughest opponents yet this midweek. The hosts, who have drawn five and won two of their last seven competitive games, last qualified for the quarter-finals in 2013-14 and will be keen to make the final four this season.

Utrecht opened their domestic cup campaign with a 2-1 win over amateur division side Lisse before thrashing AFC 8-0 and Waalwijk 2-1 to make their first quarter-final in the last six years. The visitors have lost only once in their last 10 matches and currently sit in third place in the Eredivisie, 12 places and 21 points clear of Tuesday's hosts. They will be confident of getting the win this midweek.

Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 44 previous occasions going into Tuesday's matchup. Heracles have won 11 of those meetings, and 13 have ended in draws while Utrecht have won the remaining 20.

The hosts have won just two of their last 10 games in this fixture.

The two teams have met twice in the Eredivisie already this season. The first meeting ended in a 1-0 victory for Utrecht and the second ended in a 1-1 draw.

Utrecht have scored 40 goals in 20 league games so far this season. Only PSV (68), Feyenoord (42) and Ajax (41) have scored more in the Dutch top-flight.

Heraclieden's highest-ever finish in the KNVB Beker was as runners-up in the 2011–12 campaign.

Utrecht have won the domestic cup three times, most recently in 2003–04. They also qualified for the final of the 2019-20 season, although the final was never played.

Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Prediction

Heracles are underdogs going into Tuesday's cup tie and will have to put out a strong performance to get a win.

Utrecht are in fine form and have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent times. They have been superb on the road all season and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 0-1 Utrecht

Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just two of their last seven matchups)

