Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

Heracles Almelo will host Utrecht at the Erve Asito on Friday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The home side have endured a challenging league campaign but remain hopeful of avoiding the drop midway through the season as they sit 14th in the table with 18 points from 18 matches.

They returned to winning ways in the Eredivisie last time out, beating Almere City 2-0 on the road with Mats Rots opening the scoring in the first half before Jizz Hornkamp doubled their advantage with a second-half header.

Utrecht, meanwhile, have been brilliant in the Dutch top flight this season and are pushing for a return to the continental stage. They played out a goalless draw against in-form AZ Alkmaar in their last match to extend their unbeaten streak against De Kaasboeren to six games.

The visitors remain third in the Eredivisie standings with 40 points from 19 matches. They are just six points behind league leaders PSV Eindhoven at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 meetings between the two clubs. Heracles have won 11 of those games while Utrecht have won 20 times with their other 12 contests ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in this fixture since May 2016.

Utrecht have conceded 29 goals in the Eredivisie this season, the second-highest of any team in the top half of the table.

Only two of the Heraclieden's eight league defeats this season have come on home ground.

Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Prediction

Heracles have won three of their last four matches after going winless in their previous five. They have been decent at home of late, losing just one of their last nine and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Utrecht are unbeaten in their last three matches and have lost just one of their last eight. They have the best away record in the Eredivisie this season and should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Heracles Almelo 0-1 Utrecht

Heracles Almelo vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Utrecht to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

