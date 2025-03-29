Heracles and FC Twente return to action in the Eredivisie when they go head-to-head at the Erve Asito on Sunday. Erwin Van de Looi’s hosts are winless in seven meetings in the fixture since September 2019.

Heracles failed to secure a morale-boosting result during the international break, as they drew goalless with German outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf in a midweek friendly.

Van de Looi’s side now turn their focus to Eredivisie, where they are winless in three of their last four matches — losing twice — having gone unbeaten in six games preceding this run.

Heracles have picked up 28 points from 26 matches to sit 13th in the standings, just four points above the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Twente were on the wrong end of an eight-goal thriller last time out, as they suffered a 6-2 thrashing against Feyenoord at home.

Before that, Joseph Oosting’s men were on a six-game unbeaten run in the league, claiming three wins, scoring 11 goals and keeping three clean sheets. With 46 points from 26 matches, Twente are fifth in the league table, three points behind third-placed Utrecht in the UEFA Champions League playoff spot.

Heracles vs FC Twente Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 29 wins from their last 48 meetings with Heracles, losing seven.

Twente are winless in six of their last seven away games across competitions, losing three, since January.

Heracles are unbeaten in eight Eredivisie home matches, winning three, since a 4-3 loss to Ajax in October.

Heracles vs FC Twente Prediction

Having suffered a humiliating defeat to Feyenoord last time out, Twente will look to restore some pride and return to winning ways this weekend.

While Heracles have been tough to crack at home in the league, Oosting’s side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should come away with the desired result, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Heracles 1-2 Twente

Heracles vs FC Twente Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: First to score - Twente (The visitors have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Heracles.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

