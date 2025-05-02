Heracles vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Heracles and Feyenoord will battle for three points in an Eredivisie maatchday 31 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Asito Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Groningen last week. Marco Rente and Jorg Schreuders scored to give the hosts a two-goal lead by the 16th minute while Thomas Bruns halved the deficit four minutes later. Leandro Bacuna restored Groningen's two-goal lead from the spot five minutes into the second half, while Brian De Keersmaecker's own goal completed the rout.
Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off Zwolle in a 4-0 thrashing. Ayase Ueda, Antoni Milambo and Igor Paixao scored first half goals to give them a 3-0 lead at the break. Paixao completed his brace in the 79th minute.
The win left the Rotterdam outfit in third spot in the standings, having garnered 62 points from 30 games. Heracles are 12th with 35 points.
Heracles vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Feyenoord have 37 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Heracles were victorious five times while 10 games
- Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Feyenoord claimed 5-2 home win in the reverse fixture.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Heracles are unbeaten in regulation across their last 13 home games in all competitions (six wins).
- Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (eight wins).
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
Heracles vs Feyenoord Prediction
Heracles have an outside shot at securing continental football this season. They are five points behind eighth-placed Heerenveen with four games to go. The Almelo outfit will be cautiously optimistic of ending a five-game losing streak in this fixture given their fine form over the last few months.
Feyenoord, for their part, are neck and neck with Utrecht in the race to secure the final UEFA Champions League spot. Robin van Persie's side have been imperious and are the form side in the league, having won their last six on the bounce.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Heracles 1-2 Feyenoord
Heracles vs Feyenoord Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals