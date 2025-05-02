Heracles vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025 

Heracles and Feyenoord will battle for three points in an Eredivisie maatchday 31 clash on Saturday (May 3rd). The game will be played at Asito Stadium.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 4-1 thrashing away to Groningen last week. Marco Rente and Jorg Schreuders scored to give the hosts a two-goal lead by the 16th minute while Thomas Bruns halved the deficit four minutes later. Leandro Bacuna restored Groningen's two-goal lead from the spot five minutes into the second half, while Brian De Keersmaecker's own goal completed the rout.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, saw off Zwolle in a 4-0 thrashing. Ayase Ueda, Antoni Milambo and Igor Paixao scored first half goals to give them a 3-0 lead at the break. Paixao completed his brace in the 79th minute.

Ad

Trending

The win left the Rotterdam outfit in third spot in the standings, having garnered 62 points from 30 games. Heracles are 12th with 35 points.

Heracles vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 37 wins from the last 52 head-to-head games. Heracles were victorious five times while 10 games

Their most recent clash came in December 2024 when Feyenoord claimed 5-2 home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Heracles are unbeaten in regulation across their last 13 home games in all competitions (six wins).

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last 10 league games (eight wins).

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Ad

Heracles vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heracles have an outside shot at securing continental football this season. They are five points behind eighth-placed Heerenveen with four games to go. The Almelo outfit will be cautiously optimistic of ending a five-game losing streak in this fixture given their fine form over the last few months.

Feyenoord, for their part, are neck and neck with Utrecht in the race to secure the final UEFA Champions League spot. Robin van Persie's side have been imperious and are the form side in the league, having won their last six on the bounce.

Ad

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Heracles 1-2 Feyenoord

Heracles vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More