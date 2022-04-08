Heracles vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

Heracles and Feyenoord will battle for three points in an Eredivisie fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Sittard last Sunday. Emil Hansson provided two assists to guide his side to the win.

Feyenoord shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller against Slavia Prague in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal on Thursday. Ibrahim Traore scored an injury-time equalizer to help the Czech champions secure a 3-3 draw at De Kuip.

Prior to that, the Rotterdam outfit claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Willem II. Luis Sinisterra and Bryan Linssen scored second-half goals to inspire the win for their team.

The victory helped Feyenoord hold on to third spot, having garnered 58 points from 28 matches. Heracles are 13th and have 30 points to show for their efforts in 28 matches.

Heracles vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 33 wins from their previous 48 matches against Heracles. Five matches ended in a win for Sunday's hosts, while 10 fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Sinisterra scored a brace to help Feyenoord secure a 2-1 comeback victory on home turf.

Heracles form guide: W-L-D-L-W

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Heracles vs Feyenoord Team News

Heracles

Ismail Azzaoui, Janis Blaswich, Mateo Les and Kaj Sierhuis are all unavailable due to injuries. Rai Vloet is still unavailable, having been involved in a car crash a few months ago.

Injuries: Ismail Azzaoui, Janis Blaswich, Mateo Les, Kaj Sierhuis

Unavailable: Rai Vloet

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

Lutsharel Geertruida and Justin Bijlow are both unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Lutsharel Geertruida, Justin Bijlow

Suspension: None

Heracles vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Heracles Predicted XI (4-4-2): Koen Bucker (GK); Giacomo Quagliata, Justin Hoogma, Sven Sonnenberg, Noah Fadiga; Emil Hansson, Luca de la Torre, Lucas Schoofs, Nikolai Laursen; Sinan Bakis, Anas Ouahim

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Guus Til; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Cyril Dessiers, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Heracles vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heracles returned to winning ways last weekend which boosted their chances of avoiding relegation. They are, however, ranked outsiders to get anything from the game on Sunday.

Feyenoord are in prime position to secure third spot in the league and need a win to solidify their hold on third spot. We are backing the visiting side to secure a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Heracles 1-3 Feyenoord

Edited by Peter P