Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Heracles and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 11 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Tweede Divisie outfit Hardenberg in the first round of the KNVB Beker on Wednesday. Matias Jones and Jesper Drost scored in either half to help their side progress to the next round.

PSV, meanwhile, twice came from behind to claim a comfortable 5-2 home win over Ajax last weekend. Branco van den Boomen and Brian Brobbey scored first-half goals to give the visitors a 2-1 lead at the break. However, Luuk de Jong scored and provided an assist after the break while Hirving Lozano scored a brace to help the Lightbulbs secure the win.

The victory saw them retain top spot in the league with maximum points garnered from 10 games. Heracles are eighth with 12 points to their name.

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have 36 wins and seven draws from their last 45 games against Heracles, losing two.

Their most recent meeting came in March 2022 when PSV claimed a 3-1 home win.

Heracles are currently on a four-game winless run in all competitions (three losses).

PSV have scored at least two goals in all 10 league games they have played this season.

Heracles' last six league games have produced an average of 12 corner kicks.

Fourteen of PSV's last 15 games across competitions have produced three goals or more, with 13 games producing at least four goals.

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Heracles have made a decent start on their return to the top-flight but have their work cut out if they are to get anything from this game. They were disappointing in their defeat to a third division side in the Cup and their chances here are slim.

PSV are the early pacesetters in the Eredivisie title race and Peter Bosz's side do not look likely to relent in their quest anytime soon. The manner in which they dismantled Ajax was indicative of their credentials and, despite the capital side's struggles, PSV still deserve credit for their comeback.

We are backing the Eindhoven outfit to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Heracles 1-4 PSV

Heracles vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to win both halves

Tip 5 - Over 9.5 corner kicks