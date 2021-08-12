Heracles vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Heracles will welcome PSV Eindhoven to Erve Asito on Saturday on the opening day of the new Eredivisie campaign.

The home side will resume competitive action having taken part in several pre-season friendlies over the last few weeks. They come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over fellow Dutch side Zwolle in their final pre-season friendly.

PSV Einhoven picked up a convincing 4-0 aggregate victory over Danish side Midtjylland in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. The victory helped them secure their place in the playoff round, where they will take on Benfica for a place in the UCL group stage.

In between both legs of their tie with Midtjylland, the Eindhoven-based outfit secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory over De Topper rivals Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands Super Cup. Nony Madueke was the star of the show with a first-half brace.

Heracles vs PSV Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 43 previous occasions and PSV unsurprisingly have been very dominant.

The Lightbulbs have a massive 34 wins to their name, while seven matches have ended in a share of the spoils. Heracles were victorious on just two occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture last season when Donyell Malen, Denzel Dumfries and Mohammed Ihattaren all scored to help PSV secure a 3-0 home win.

The hosts finished pre-season with a four-game unbeaten run, having lost four of their previous friendlies consecutively.

PSV are on a 16-game unbeaten run and have won their three competitive games this term.

Heracles form guide (including friendlies): W-W-D-W-L

PSV form guide (including friendlies): W-W-W-W-W

Heracles vs PSV Team News

Heracles

Elias Oubella and Robin Polley will both sit out this fixture due to knee injuries. Goalkeeper Janis Blaswich will miss out the opener due to a muscle injury. There are no suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: Elias Oubella, Robin Polley, Janis Blaswich

Suspension: None

Voetencentrum Wender 🤝 Heracles Almelo — Heracles Almelo (@HeraclesAlmelo) August 11, 2021

PSV

Maximiliano Romero (knee) and Maxime Delanghe (shoulder) have both been sidelined through injuries.

Mees Kreekels and Richard Ledezma are both doubts for the trip to Heracles.

Injuries: Max Romero, Maxime Delanghe

Doubtful: Mees Kreekels, Richard Ledezma

Suspension: None

Heracles vs PSV Predicted XI

Heracles Predicted XI (4-5-1): Koen Bucker (GK); Mats Knoester, Sven Sonnenberg, Adrian Szoke, Rai Vloet; Giacomo Quagliata, Noah Fadiga, Delano Burgzorg, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou, Lucas Schoofs; Nikolai Laursen,

PSV Eindhoven Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Olivier Boscagli, Andre Ramalho, Jordan Teze; Davy Propper, Mario Gotze, Ibrahim Sangare; Cody Gakpo, Eran Zahavi, Nony Madueke

Heracles vs PSV Prediction

PSV have started the season in rampant form and will be looking to keep their good form going in their quest to reclaim the league title.

Their defense has been top-notch so far and we are predicting a comfortable victory for Roger Schmidt's side in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Heracles 0-2 PSV Eindhoven

Edited by Shardul Sant