Heracles vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Heracles and Vitesse will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (February 10th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to NEC Nijmegen. They went ahead through Jizz Hornkamp's third-minute strike. However, Koki Ogawa scored a brace after the break while Tjaronn Chery put the cherry on the cake in the 66th minute.

Vitesse, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Cambuur in the KNVB Beker quarterfinals. Milan Smit scored a brace alongside Fedde de Jong to guide their side through to the semifinal.

De nummer 1 van Gelderland will now turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them suffer a 2-0 defeat at home to Go Ahead Eagles.

The loss left them rooted to the bottom of the standings having garnered 12 points from 20 games. Heracles are 15th with 19 points to their name.

Heracles vs Vitesse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 85 occasions in the past. Vitesse have 38 wins to their name, Heracles were victorious in 25 previous games while 22 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Vitesse claimed a 2-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Vitesse are winless across their last five league games, losing four games in this sequence.

Heracles' four league games this calendar year have witnessed goals at both ends.

Vitesse are unbeaten in the last seven head-to-head games, winning five and drawing two.

Heracles vs Vitesse Prediction

Heracles currently hold a four-point advantage over the relegation zone and a win here could steer them further clear of the bottom three. They started the year with a victory but have failed to win any of the following three games.

Vitesse are running out of time to preserve their top-flight status. They have lost their last three games in the league and were eliminated from the cup by a second division side.

This is a relegation six-pointer and both sides will relish the opportunity to snatch three points from their relegation rivals. We are backing Heracles to narrowly edge the game.

Prediction: Heracles 2-1 Vitesse

Heracles vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Heracles to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals