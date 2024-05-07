"Here from afar praying that everything goes back to normal" - Neymar sends message after sending food relief following floods in Brazil

Al Hilal superstar Neymar has sent food relief to people affected by widespread rainfall and heavy floods in Brazil. With a death toll of 90 that is rising with every passing moment, the Brazillian state of Rio Grande do Sul has people struggling for food and basic life supplies.

A total of 131 people are missing, and more than 155,000 people have been rendered homeless because of the natural calamity. The incessant rains have hampered rescue operations, and thousands of people are still to get relief.

In this dire situation, the Brazillian forward has sent food and other relief supplies to his homeland. In an Instagram post, he talked about the desperate situation in Brazil and encouraged more people to donate.

"I don't like and don't like to post everything I do or help, because who does it .. do it from the heart, not from the commitment. So, this post is to encourage more people to help. I'd like to thank the pilots of my aircraft and everyone involved. I'm here from afar praying that everything goes back to normal... My father is taking care of me and giving all the help possible," the Brazillian #10 wrote in his Instagram post.

Neymar's woes with injury ever since joining Al Hilal

Neymar joined Saudi side Al Hilal from Paris Saint Germain in August 2023 for a reported transfer fee of $96 million (via The Times of India). Fans expected the Al Hilal-Al Nassr rivalry to become the Asian 'El Clasico' with Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo locking horns every season.

However, that hasn't transpired. The Brazillian suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee during a Brazil vs. Uruguay match. Subsequent MRI scans revealed the severity of the injury, and he was ruled out of playing football till at least mid-2024.

The Brazillian forward played just five games for Al Hilal, scoring one goal and assisting thrice. He is expected to miss the entirety of the 2023-24 season and the Copa America 2024 in the United States.

Fans hope he will be back next season and lead Brazil in the 2026 World Cup which will be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It will perhaps be Neymar's last chance to make Brazil win the FIFA World Cup which they have not won for twenty-four years.