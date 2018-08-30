Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Here's what happened when AS Roma simulated the Champions League Draw

Gunjan Kochrekar
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
1.60K   //    30 Aug 2018, 21:09 IST

Real Madrid v Club Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final
Last year's Champions League winners: Real Madrid

The UEFA Champions League Draw is scheduled to be conducted on August 30, 2018 at 5 pm BST (10:30 pm IST) in Monaco, France. Europe's top 32 sides from last season will fight for the European Champions crown, which will ultimately be decided on June 2, 2019 at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

Last season, Real Madrid toppled Liverpool to win the coveted competition and take the trophy to the Spanish capital for the third consecutive time. That match was an interesting one to watch, with Liverpool stopper Loris Karius giving away two goals, which proved costly for Liverpool in the final.

Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale scored 3 goals between them to win against a Liverpool side which only managed one goal through Sadio Mane.

The 32 teams for the 2018-19 Champions League are as follows:

Pot 1: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Paris St Germain, Lokomotiv Moscow

Pot 2: Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Manchester United, Shakhtar Donetsk, Benfica, Napoli, Tottenham, AS Roma

Pot 3: Liverpool, Schalke, Lyon, Monaco, Ajax, CSKA Moscow, PSV Eindhoven, Valencia

Pot 4: Viktoria Plzen, Brugge, Galatasaray, Young Boys, Inter Milan, Hoffenheim, Red Star Belgrade, AEK Athens

AS Roma tried to make some early predictions about how the draw could pan out, using a simulator, and the results were astonishing. Have a look below:

AS Roma's SImulated Predictions about Champions League Draw 2018-19
AS Roma's simulated prediction for Champions League Group Stage Draw

Well, if it were to come even close to what Roma have simulated, Group B would be the group of death to avoid. Even, calling it 'the group of death' doesn't tell the strength, of the teams involved, in full. Barcelona, United, Ajax & Inter -- all ties in this group appear mouth-watering.

Group A isn't far behind, in terms of competition, with Atletico, Napoli and Liverpool, all in the same group. These three are among the European elite and flourished well last season.

The rest of the groups have two clear qualifiers in each of them, but the UCL always produces some shockers every season and, hence, only time will tell which clubs will be heading to the knockouts after the group games.

When it comes to their recent European record, the Spanish teams have dominated the scene with the Germans coming second behind them. However, the English teams have been a total disappointment considering the English Premier League is often reckoned as the most competitive league in Europe.

The last time an EPL team won the most prestigious title in Europe was back in 2012, when Chelsea pulled a shocker to defeat Bayern Munich in the final, held in Allianz Arena -- the German team's own backyard. Since then, only Liverpool came the closest to winning the prize, when they were dismantled by a rampant Gareth Bale, against Real Madrid.

Apart from the draw, the 'UEFA Best Player in Europe' and other awards will also be declared during the ceremony.

There is little doubt that Real Madrid will be looking to continue their UCL dominance, whereas European giants such as Atletico Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Juventus will be hoping to find glory themselves.

Which teams would you love to see paired up for group stage action? Let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 AS Roma Football
Gunjan Kochrekar
CONTRIBUTOR
An out and out blue, whether it comes to the Indian Cricket Team or Chelsea Football Club, Gunjan is pursuing his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and is a Sports Journalist at Sportskeeda. His forte lies in reporting about the footballing world - news reports, match stats, match previews and reviews and listicles. He also likes to write timeless posts on the cricketing world's trending topics and sometimes forgotten ones. You can look forward to: Mondays: Football Editorials Thursday: Cricket Editorials Follow him and stay tuned for more!
Twitter reacts as Liverpool resist late AS Roma comeback...
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 4 record-breaking stats from the second...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Liverpool's 7-6 aggregate win over Roma...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Champions League qualification scenarios in...
RELATED STORY
AS Roma vs Liverpool: 3 things to watch in the second leg
RELATED STORY
AS Roma 4-2 Liverpool (6-7 aggregate): 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
3 takeaways for Liverpool from the tie against Roma
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League comebacks similar to AS Roma's miracle...
RELATED STORY
5 of the greatest Champions League Round of 16 upsets
RELATED STORY
3 things that went wrong for Roma against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
18 Sep BAR PSV 10:25 PM Barcelona vs PSV
18 Sep INT TOT 10:25 PM Internazionale vs Tottenham
19 Sep CLU BOR 12:30 AM Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
19 Sep MON ATL 12:30 AM Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
19 Sep LIV PSG 12:30 AM Liverpool vs PSG
19 Sep CRV NAP 12:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
19 Sep GAL LOK 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
19 Sep SCH POR 12:30 AM Schalke 04 vs Porto
19 Sep SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
19 Sep AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
20 Sep MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
20 Sep REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
20 Sep VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
20 Sep YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
20 Sep VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
20 Sep BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us