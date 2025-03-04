Herediano vs LA Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2025

Herediano will invite LA Galaxy to Estadio José Rafael Fello Meza in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on Wednesday. The hosts overcame Real Salt Lake in the first round last week, recording a comeback 2-1 win in the second leg. Galaxy, the MLS 2024 Cup champions, earned a direct spot in the knockout stage.

Los Florenses are unbeaten in their 13 games across all competitions in 2025. They met Santa Ana in the Costa Rican Primera División last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Marcel Hernández scored the equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time.

The visitors have suffered defeats in their two MLS games thus far and, after a 2-0 loss to San Diego in the campaign opener, they lost 2-1 away at Vancouver Whitecaps last week.

Herediano vs LA Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off twice, with both meetings taking place in the quarterfinals of the 2013 edition of the Champions Cup. Galaxy were unbeaten in these meetings, recording a home win while the reverse fixture ended in a goalless draw.

Los Florenses are unbeaten in their last nine home games across all competitions, recording eight wins. They have scored 20 goals in these games while keeping five clean sheets.

LA Galaxy are winless in their last four games in the Champions Cup, with three ending in draws.

Herediano have failed to score in their last two home games in the Champions Cup.

The visitors have lost five of their last seven competitive away games, conceding 15 goals in that period.

Galaxy are winless in their last five away games, suffering three defeats. They have conceded four goals apiece in these defeats.

Herediano vs LA Galaxy Prediction

Los Florenses head into the match in great form, winning eight of their last 12 games in all competitions. While they have won five of their six home games in 2025, they have won just one of their last four Champions Cup games at home, failing to score in the last two.

Los Angelinos have lost their two competitive games in 2025, conceding two goals apiece, and will look to improve upon that record. They will play in the competition for the first time since 2016 and will look to leave a good account of themselves here.

The visitors have a good record in continental competition and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Herediano 1-2 LA Galaxy

Herediano vs LA Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

