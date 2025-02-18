Herediano vs Real Salt Lake Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Herediano and Real Salt Lake lock horns in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round clash on Wednesday. Alexander Vargas’ men head into the midweek clash on a run of seven consecutive home wins and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Herediano maintained their fine run of results in the Costa Rican Primera Division as they secured a 1-0 victory over Cartaginés at the Estadio José Rafael Fello Meza last Sunday.

Vargas’ side have gone unbeaten in their opening nine games of the 2025 Clausura season, picking up six wins and three draws to sit top of the table with 21 points from a possible 27.

Herediano will be backing themselves to kick off their Champions Cup campaign on a high as they head into Wednesday on a run of seven straight home wins since early December.

Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, wrapped up their MLS pre-season schedule on a high as they struck twice in the final seven minutes to fight back from two goals down and salvage a 3-3 draw against New York Red Bulls last time out.

With that result, Pablo Mastroeni’s men finished unbeaten in their five warm-up matches, claiming four draws and securing a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas Lights on February 8.

Real Salt Lake return to CONCACAF Champions Cup action after securing a sixth-placed finish in the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield standings with 59 points, level with fifth-placed Cincinnati.

Herediano vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between Herediano and Real Salt Lake, with the Costa Rican outfit claiming one win and one draw from their previous two encounters.

The two teams first faced off in the first round of the Champions Cup back in August 2012, with Vargas’ men claiming a 1-0 victory, two months before playing out a goalless draw in the US.

Real Salt Lake have failed to win seven of their last eight competitive away matches — losing four and claiming three draws — with October’s 1-0 victory at San Jose Earthquakes being the exception.

Herediano have won seven straight home games across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and keeping four clean sheets since a 2-0 defeat against Santos on December 1.

Herediano vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Buoyed by their resilient display against the Red Bulls last time out, Real Salt Lake will head into the midweek clash with confidence as they look to build on their solid friendly form.

However, Herediano have been tough to beat at home and we predict they will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Herediano 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Herediano vs Real Salt Lake Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Real Salt Lake’s last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last seven games)

