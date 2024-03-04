Herediano vs Robinhood Prediction and Betting Tips | March 5th 2024

Herediano will welcome Robinhood to Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero for the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 tie on Tuesday (March 5th).

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Puntarenas FC in the Costa Rican Primera Division Clausura.

Robinhood, meanwhile, secured a 4-1 away win over SV Flora in the SVB Eerste Divisie.

They claimed a 2-0 victory over Cavalier in the second leg of the Caribbean Cup final. Franklin Singodikromo and Jamilhio Rigters scored late goals to help their side claim a 3-0 aggregate victory and win the tournament.

Herediano booked their spot at this stage with a 4-4 aggregate draw with Toluca in the first round. A 2-1 defeat at home in the first leg was followed by a shock 3-2 away win in the second leg in Mexico. Los Florenses came back from being two goals down at the break and qualified on away goals.

Robinhood received a bye to this stage by virtue of their status as defending champions in the Caribbean Cup.

Herediano vs Robin Hood Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Herediano are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning six games in this run.

Six of Robinhood's last eight games, including each of the last four, have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Six of Heradiano's last eight games have produced three goals or more.

Three of Herediano's last four games have been level at halftime.

Herediano vs Robin Hood Prediction

Herediano defied expectations to get to this stage. They were on a 4-1 deficit with just 45 minutes left in the previous round but managed to turn things around away from home. That was the second in a current seven-game unbeaten streak and Hector Almirano's side are entering this tie as heavy favorites.

Robin Hood's spectacular campaign in the Caribbean Cup last year has seen them return to this competition for the first time in three decades. Being the underdogs here could play in their favor as they have nothing to lose.

We are backing the home side to claim a multigoal victory with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Herediano 3-1 Robinhood

Herediano vs Robin Hood Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Herediano to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Herediano to score over 1.5 goals