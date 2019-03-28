×
Hero Super Cup: Mohun Bagan to pull out? ISL champs Bengaluru FC may get walkover

Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
31   //    28 Mar 2019, 13:47 IST

Mohun Bagan might pull out of the Super Cup
Mohun Bagan might pull out of the Super Cup

Mohun Bagan are all set to pull out from the upcoming Super Cup, which is scheduled to begin from March 29. The Kolkata giants are yet to register their name for the tournament.

They are scheduled to play Indian Super League (ISL) champions Bengaluru FC on March 31. Mohun Bagan’s non-participation would see Bengaluru getting a walkover in the pre-quarterfinals.

Mohun Bagan joined hands along with eight other I-League clubs in their protest against playing the tournament until All India Football Federation (AIFF) President fixes a date for the proposed meeting.

After much debate and discussion, the AIFF general secretary Kushal Das assured a meeting will take place between the I-League clubs and the President in the middle of next month.

Immediately after his letter, the rebel clubs, including I-League champions Chennai City, runners-up East Bengal and Real Kashmir started registering their name for the Super Cup. As of now, all teams except Mohun Bagan have registered their name.

The Green and Maroon officials are still non-committal about their participation in the tournament. Some of them even said that since no AFC quota is available for winning the Super Cup, it is insignificant to play such a tournament.

However, Chairman of the tournament committee, Anil Kamath, said Mohun Bagan are ineligible to play Super Cup since they have not registered their squad within the stipulated deadline.

Chennai City and Real Kashmir have already sent their travel to the Federation. But the tournament organisers are yet to receive further correspondence from Churchill Brothers, Neroca FC and Quess East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan's star player Sony Norde said a couple of days ago that the players are willing to play in the Super Cup. The Haitian even missed his national duty in order to attend the practice session before the Super Cup.

“We, the players, want to play in the Super Cup. We did not do well in the I-League, so this will be a chance for us to make amends. We want to play for the supporters.

"The officials always try to do the best for the team and if we don’t play, it will definitely be for a reason. But, I am pretty sure that the officials will fight to play as they know the players want to play,” Norde was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Former Indian footballer Bhaskar Ganguly also urged I-League clubs to play the Super Cup. In an interview with the Times of India, he said, “….If there is a battle to be fought with the powers-that-be to earn your dues, then do it. But, at the same time, players should not be made sacrificial lambs….That’s why I want I-League clubs to play the Super Cup so that players can continue to do what they do best.”

Topics you might be interested in:
Super Cup 2019 Mohun Bagan Bengaluru FC Sony Norde Indian Football All India Football Federation (AIFF)
Avik Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
A Sports Lover by passion, a Sports Writer by profession. Avik Roy is a Kolkata-based Sports Journalist who previously worked with Orissa POST and Aajkaal. His most-cherished dream is standing on the National Anthem in a FIFA World Cup match, wearing the Blue jersey.
