Hero U-17 Women’s Championship to commence from November 11 in Kalyani, West Bengal

Credits: Indian Super League

The Hero U-17 Women’s Championship 2019, organized by Football Sports Development Limited and Reliance Foundation, will get underway from Monday, November 11, 2019 in Kalyani, West Bengal. The tournament was announced earlier this year by FSDL Chairperson Smt Nita Mukesh Ambani while addressing the Indian Super League (ISL) club owners' meet, which was also attended by All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel.

Aimed at helping India select its players for the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, to be held in the country, the 7-day tournament will have 4 teams competing against each other. The four-teams – Panthers, Tigresses, Lionesses and Cheetahs, will face each other once in a round robin format. A total of 73 players will be pitted against each other as part of the 4 teams, with each team having a 5-member support staff consisting of a Head Coach, Asst Coach, GK Coach, Physio and Team Manager. Coached by India’s national U-19 women’s team coach, Alex Ambrose, the Lionesses will certainly pose a threat to the other teams along with a great learning experience. However, basis sheer prowess on paper, Cheetahs are expected to be boosted by Indian football legend and Arjuna Awardee, Oinam Bembem Devi. There will be no lack of experience and expertise as Tigresses and Panthers will be coached by former U-14 women’s team coach Priya and former India national team member Subhash Chakraborty. Organised under the aegis of the All India Football Federation, the tournament final will be played between the top 2 sides on Sunday, November 17, in Kalyani.

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) along with Star Sports, India’s leading sports broadcaster has also launched the campaign #GroundsKnowNoGender for the tournament. The campaign for HERO U-17 Women’s Championship looks to build interest in women’s football in the country as a build up to the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup scheduled in India. The new TVC on Hero U17 women’s football championship #GroundsKnowNoGender conceptualised by the in-house Star Sports creative team celebrates talent of young Indian girls who have an interest and passion for football.

The tournament will be telecasted in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada) across the Star Sports Network, Hotstar and Jio TV.

Lionesses squad:

Goalkeepers: Manju Ganjhu, Adrija Sarkhel;

Defenders: Purnima Kumari, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Kiran, Daisy Crasto;

Midfielders: Astam Oraon, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Priyanka Sujeesh Pottekkat, Poonam, Sunita Munda, Babina Devi Lisham;

Forwards: Shilky Devi Hemam, Mariyammal Balamurugan, Sumati Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Sai Sankhe.

Head Coach: Alex Ambrose

Tigeresses squad:

Goalkeepers: Manisha, Lavanya Nithiyanandam, Tanu;

Defenders: Nisha, Naketa, Lhingneilam Kipgen, Mekola Devi, Jyoti Kumari, Linda Chanu Heirangkhongjam;

Midfielders: Martina Thokchom, Anju, Nitu Linda, Amisha Baxla, Aveka Singh;

Forwards: Karen Estrocio, Manisha Naik

Head Coach: Priya PV

Panthers squad:

Goalkeepers: Tanvi Mavani, Anjali Barke;

Defenders: Ruthy Lalrinmawii, Shilpaben Revabhai Thakur, Anamika. D, Theerthalakshmi. E, Sudha Tirkey, Sangeeta Das, Antrika;

Midfielders: L Rejiya, Shubhangi Satish Singh, Megna. A, Gladys Zonunsangi, Clency Miranda;

Forwards: Sreelakshmi.A, Laxmi Mandavi, Lalnunsiami, Sanika Patil, Pristy C.A, Rajat

Head Coach: Subhash Chakraborty

Cheetahs squad:

Goalkeepers: Anshika, Vruddhi Raisinghani;

Defenders: Reet Kashyap, Saraswati Kumari, W Thoibi, K. Durga, Kamna, Ritu;

Midfielders: Sanfida Nongrum, Kago Assung , Arya V, PC Lalhmingmawii, Madhubala Alawe, Dristi Pant;

Forwards: Sunalinda Lawren, Priyanka Kashyap, Malavika P, Flani Costa, Harmilan Kaur

Head Coach: Oinam Bembem Devi